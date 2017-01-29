Sports Listen

Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press January 29, 2017 12:52 am
Saturday

1. Villanova (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Virginia, Sunday.

2. Kansas (19-2) beat No. 4 Kentucky 79-73. Next: vs. No. 5 Baylor, Wednesday.

3. Gonzaga (22-0) beat Pepperdine 96-49. Next: ay BYU, Tuesday.

4. Kentucky (17-4) lost to No. 2 Kansas 79-73. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.

5. Baylor (20-1) beat Mississippi 78-75. Next: at No. 2 Kansas, Wednesday.

6. Florida State (18-4) lost to Syracuse 82-72. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.

7. Arizona (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

8. UCLA (19-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Wednesday.

9. North Carolina (19-4) lost to Miami 77-62. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

10. Oregon (19-3) lost to Colorado 74-65. Next: at California, Thursday.

11. Butler (18-4) lost to Georgetown 85-81. Next: vs. No. 16 Creighton, Tuesday.

12. Virginia (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 1 Villanova, Sunday.

13. Louisville (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. N.C. State, Sunday.

14. Notre Dame (17-5) lost to Georgia Tech 62-60. Next: vs. No. 17 Duke, Monday.

15. Wisconsin (18-3) beat Rutgers 61-54, OT. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.

16. Creighton (19-3) beat DePaul 83-66. Next: at No. 11 Butler, Tuesday.

17. Duke (16-5) beat Wake Forest 85-83. Next: at No. 14 Notre Dame, Monday.

18. West Virginia (17-4) beat Texas A&M 81-77. Next: at Iowa State, Tuesday.

19. Cincinnati (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

20. Purdue (17-4) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Sunday.

21. Saint Mary’s (19-2) beat Santa Clara 72-59. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

22. Maryland (19-2) beat Minnesota 85-78. Next: at Ohio State, Tuesday.

23. South Carolina (17-4) beat Missouri 63-53. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.

24. Xavier (14-6) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

25. Florida (16-5) beat Oklahoma 84-52. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.

