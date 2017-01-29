Top 25 Fared

1. Villanova (20-2) beat No. 12 Virginia 61-59. Next: at Providence, Wednesday.
2. Kansas (19-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Baylor, Wednesday.
3. Gonzaga (22-0) did not play. Next: ay BYU, Tuesday.
4. Kentucky (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.
5. Baylor (20-1) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Kansas, Wednesday.
6. Florida State (18-4) did not play. Next: at Miami, Wednesday.
7. Arizona (20-2) beat Washington 77-66. Next: at Oregon State, Thursday.
8. UCLA (19-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Wednesday.
9. North Carolina (19-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
10. Oregon (19-3) did not play. Next: at California, Thursday.
11. Butler (18-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Creighton, Tuesday.
12. Virginia (16-4) lost to No. 1 Villanova 61-59. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Wednesday.
13. Louisville (18-4) beat N.C. State 85-60. Next: at Boston College, Saturday.
14. Notre Dame (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 Duke, Monday.
15. Wisconsin (18-3) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Tuesday.
16. Creighton (19-3) did not play. Next: at No. 11 Butler, Tuesday.
17. Duke (16-5) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Notre Dame, Monday.
18. West Virginia (17-4) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Tuesday.
19. Cincinnati (19-2) beat South Florida 94-53. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.
20. Purdue (17-4) at Nebraska. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.
21. Saint Mary’s (19-2) did not play. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.
22. Maryland (19-2) did not play. Next: at Ohio State, Tuesday.
23. South Carolina (17-4) did not play. Next: at LSU, Wednesday.
24. Xavier (14-6) at St. John’s. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Wednesday.
25. Florida (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Thursday.