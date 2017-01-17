Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Russian skier faces questions over racing during suspension
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Top US squash player…

Top US squash player Sobhy loses at Grand Central Terminal

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 9:39 am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The world’s highest-ranked U.S.-born squash player has lost in the second round of the Tournament of Champions at Grand Central Terminal.

Amanda Sobhy is ranked No. 6 and was beaten by 11th-ranked Sarah-Jane Perry of Britain. Sobhy is a recent Harvard graduate who lives in nearby Sea Cliff, New York. She had a 62-0 record during college.

She lost 9-11, 14-12, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 on Monday night. She reached the final last year and was trying to become the first American to win the title. Sobhy says she didn’t feel “in sync” and tried to “push through it.”

Blast from the past: House reinstates rule targeting agency spending, employee salaries

She rallied to a decisive fifth game, but Perry was not rattled by the boisterous crowd and took an 8-1 lead. After Sobhy pulled within 8-5, Perry won the final three points, ending the 67-minute match with a backhand winner.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Top US squash player…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Russian skier faces questions over racing during suspension