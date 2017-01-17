Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Longtime baseball executive Dan O’Brien Sr. dies at 87
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Torn ACL ends season…

Torn ACL ends season for Creighton star Maurice Watson Jr.

By ERIC OLSON January 17, 2017 3:46 pm
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton point guard and national assists leader Maurice Watson Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a major knee injury.

Watson tweeted on Tuesday that an MRI revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Coach Greg McDermott tweeted he was “devastated” for Watson.

Watson was injured in the seventh-ranked Bluejays’ 72-67 win at Xavier. He banged his knee in a collision midway through the first half, hobbled off the court and put ice on the knee. He returned a few minutes later.

Free e-book on the state of identity management in government. Download now

Watson went out for good after driving for a layup, getting fouled and landing hard. He immediately grabbed his knee and stayed on his back until medical staff arrived.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Torn ACL ends season…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Longtime baseball executive Dan O’Brien Sr. dies at 87