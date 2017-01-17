Torn ACL ends season for Creighton star Maurice Watson Jr.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton point guard and national assists leader Maurice Watson Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a major knee injury.

Watson tweeted on Tuesday that an MRI revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Coach Greg McDermott tweeted he was “devastated” for Watson.

Watson was injured in the seventh-ranked Bluejays’ 72-67 win at Xavier. He banged his knee in a collision midway through the first half, hobbled off the court and put ice on the knee. He returned a few minutes later.

Watson went out for good after driving for a layup, getting fouled and landing hard. He immediately grabbed his knee and stayed on his back until medical staff arrived.

