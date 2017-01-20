Sports Listen

Towns leads Timberwolves past injury-depleted Clippers

By TIM LIOTTA January 20, 2017 1:28 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 37 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 45 seconds left, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-101 on Thursday night.

Andrew Wiggins added 27 points, including two free throws with five seconds left that helped Minnesota snap its six-game road losing streak.

DeAndre Jordan had 29 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Clippers, but was unable to make enough free throws down the stretch to keep his team in front. Austin Rivers added 20 points for Los Angeles.

The Clippers played without star point guard Chris Paul, who tore a ligament in his left thumb Monday during a 120-98 victory over Oklahoma City. Paul underwent surgery Wednesday and is expected to be out six to eight weeks.

Los Angeles is still missing star forward Blake Griffin sue to injury as well.

Sports News
