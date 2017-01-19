Trimble, 25th-ranked Terrapins outlast Iowa 84-76

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Melo Trimble scored 20 points and 25th-ranked Maryland rallied after blowing a 15-point lead to outlast Iowa 84-76 on Thursday night for its fourth straight victory.

Trimble hit consecutive 3-pointers in the final three minutes to key the Terrapins (17-2, 5-1 Big Ten), who have also won three in a row on the road.

Maryland was threatening to blow out the Hawkeyes (11-9, 3-4) before Iowa went on a 10-0 run midway through the second half. The Hawkeyes went ahead 72-69, but an 8-0 spurt fueled by Trimble’s 3s gave Maryland a lead it did not relinquish.

Anthony Cowan had 15 points and six assists for the Terrapins, who shot 56.6 percent from the floor.

Advertisement

Peter Jok, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, had 14 points for Iowa on 4-of-12 shooting. Jok’s back flared up in a loss Sunday to Northwestern.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins displayed terrific ball movement in the first half, assisting on 14 of 16 baskets. The Hawkeyes countered by being more active in Maryland’s passing lanes, forcing 21 turnovers in all. Credit the Terrapins for not backing down in a hostile gym.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes brought their hangover from an 89-54 loss against the Wildcats last weekend back to Iowa City, shooting 29 percent in the first half. But Iowa, which has been up and down since November, got going in the second half and stormed ahead. Trimble simply showed why he’s one of the nation’s best guards when it mattered.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Even though Iowa has beaten some good competition at home, beating the Hawkeyes on the road won’t do much for the Terrapins. But a topsy-turvy weekend for teams ahead of it could push Maryland up the poll.

UP NEXT

Maryland hosts Rutgers on Tuesday.

Iowa plays at Illinois on Wednesday.

___

More college basketball at www.collegebasketball.ap.org