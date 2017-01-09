Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSODNICybersecurityTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Monday’s Scores Next Story Coastal Carolina holds off UALR in 66-63 win
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Troy escapes 80-77 as…

Troy escapes 80-77 as Georgia State rims out 3 at buzzer

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 9:31 pm
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeremy Hollimon and Juan Davis Jr. scored 16 points apiece and Troy held off Georgia State 80-77 on Monday night.

Wesley Person and Kevin Baker each went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line for Troy in the final 21.2 seconds for three-point leads. Devin Mitchell scored a quick layup with 14.4 seconds to get Georgia State within 79-77 and after Baker missed his second attempt, the Panthers grabbed the rebound and Mitchell had a good look at a 3 but it rolled out at the buzzer.

DeVon Walker scored 15 points, and Jordon Varnado and Baker each added 14 for Troy (9-8, 1-2 Sun Belt). Davis made four of Troy’s eight 3-pointers and Walker was 7 of 10 from the field as the Trojans shot 55.1 percent overall.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Jeremy Hollowell hit five 3-pointers and had 19 points and seven rebounds for Georgia State (8-7, 1-2). Mitchell added 15 points.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Troy escapes 80-77 as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Flying first class

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War threat

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Monday’s Scores Next Story Coastal Carolina holds off UALR in 66-63 win