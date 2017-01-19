Trump appears to announce Jets owner as Britain ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump appears to have announced that billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will become the next ambassador to Britain.
Trump was speaking at a luncheon in Washington when he introduced a guest as “sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James.”
Trump said, “Congratulations, Woody.”
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.
The appointment has not been formally announced, but Johnson is considered a favorite for the job. The billionaire businessman and philanthropist from the Johnson & Johnson family has known Trump for years.
Johnson originally backed Trump rival Jeb Bush in the GOP primary.