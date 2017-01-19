Sports Listen

Trump appears to announce Jets owner as Britain ambassador

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 2:23 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump appears to have announced that billionaire New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will become the next ambassador to Britain.

Trump was speaking at a luncheon in Washington when he introduced a guest as “sitting next to the ambassador Woody Johnson, going to Saint James.”

Trump said, “Congratulations, Woody.”

The appointment has not been formally announced, but Johnson is considered a favorite for the job. The billionaire businessman and philanthropist from the Johnson & Johnson family has known Trump for years.

Johnson originally backed Trump rival Jeb Bush in the GOP primary.

