Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Canisius 86, Fairfield 72
George Mason 75, Saint Joseph’s 67
Manhattan 78, Niagara 69
Ohio 74, Buffalo 72
Ursinus 86, Washington (Md.) 85, OT
Utica 62, Alfred 61
Villanova 79, Xavier 54
West Virginia 89, Baylor 68
SOUTH
Berea at Ohio Mid-Western, ppd.
Delaware St. 69, NC Central 68
Florida St. 88, Duke 72
Jacksonville St. 81, Fort Valley St. 69
Kentucky 87, Vanderbilt 81
Morgan St. 62, Florida A&M 59
Virginia Tech 83, Syracuse 73
MIDWEST
Akron 89, Cent. Michigan 85
Auburn 77, Missouri 72
Ball St. 85, Miami (Ohio) 74
Carthage 81, Illinois Tech 79
Concordia (Wis.) 84, Edgewood 66
E. Michigan 81, Bowling Green 53
Green Bay 80, N. Kentucky 71
Milwaukee Engineering at Marian (Wis.), ppd.
N. Illinois 74, Kent St. 70
SE Missouri 83, Tennessee Tech 78
W. Michigan 90, Toledo 74
Wis. Lutheran 71, Lakeland 57
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
EXHIBITION
Harvard 70, McGill 45