Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST
Iona 82, Manhattan 67
Old Westbury 76, Sarah Lawrence 62
Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.
Siena 78, Rider 68
St. Peter’s 69, Fairfield 55
SOUTH
Alice Lloyd 77, Rio Grande 76
Asbury 90, WVU Tech 81
Kentucky 88, Mississippi St. 81
NC State 79, Pittsburgh 74
UCF 86, South Florida 64
MIDWEST
Akron 83, Ohio 68
Ball St. 98, Cent. Michigan 83
Buffalo 82, Kent St. 69
Concordia (Wis.) 83, Milwaukee Engineering 74
Crown (Minn.) at Maranatha Baptist, ppd.
Edgewood 72, Wis. Lutheran 68
Martin Luther 73, Viterbo 53
Purdue 91, Illinois 68
Spring Arbor 84, St. Francis (Ind.) 78
Toledo 85, Bowling Green 73
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 62, Texas A&M 60
Baylor 74, Texas 64
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.