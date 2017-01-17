Sports Listen

Trending:

BenefitsIRSDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story AP source: Bautista, Blue Jays finalize $18M, 1-year deal Next Story Tuesday’s Scores
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Basketball

Tuesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 9:44 pm
Share

EAST

Iona 82, Manhattan 67

Old Westbury 76, Sarah Lawrence 62

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Siena 78, Rider 68

Advertisement

St. Peter’s 69, Fairfield 55

SOUTH

Alice Lloyd 77, Rio Grande 76

Asbury 90, WVU Tech 81

Kentucky 88, Mississippi St. 81

NC State 79, Pittsburgh 74

UCF 86, South Florida 64

MIDWEST

Akron 83, Ohio 68

Ball St. 98, Cent. Michigan 83

Buffalo 82, Kent St. 69

Concordia (Wis.) 83, Milwaukee Engineering 74

Crown (Minn.) at Maranatha Baptist, ppd.

Edgewood 72, Wis. Lutheran 68

Martin Luther 73, Viterbo 53

Purdue 91, Illinois 68

Spring Arbor 84, St. Francis (Ind.) 78

Toledo 85, Bowling Green 73

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 62, Texas A&M 60

Baylor 74, Texas 64

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's College Basketball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex'

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story AP source: Bautista, Blue Jays finalize $18M, 1-year deal Next Story Tuesday’s Scores