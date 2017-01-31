Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Buffalo 101, Cent. Michigan 91

Colby-Sawyer 77, Castleton 74

Fairfield 78, Manhattan 49

Advertisement

Farmingdale 80, NY Maritime 75

Iowa 83, Rutgers 63

Lehman 68, Baruch 54

Old Westbury 78, Purchase 75

Rhode Island 82, George Washington 70

Wake Forest 85, Boston College 80

SOUTH

Liberty 71, Presbyterian 51

Mississippi 88, Mississippi St. 61

North Carolina 80, Pittsburgh 78

MIDWEST

Ball St. 81, Toledo 80

Bowling Green 83, Miami (Ohio) 72

Concordia (Wis.) 82, Marian (Wis.) 65

Creighton 76, Butler 67

Kent St. 70, E. Michigan 64

Lakeland 79, Edgewood 62

Maryland 77, Ohio St. 71

North Central (Minn.) 87, Faith Baptist 51

UMKC 93, Ottawa, Kan. 67

W. Michigan 90, Ohio 85

Wis. Lutheran 67, Milwaukee Engineering 63

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.