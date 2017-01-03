Tuesday’s Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired OF Peter O’Brien from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP Sam Lewis.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed OF Rajai Davis to a one-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Storen on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Tyrell Jenkins off waivers from Cincinnati.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Alex Crosby.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Brett Wiley.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Cap Capi, WR Marvin Hall, WR Chris Hubert, G Kaleb Johnson, C-G Daniel Munyer, RB Elijhaa Penny and CB Ronald Zamort to reserve/futures contracts.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Dres Anderson, CB De<Vante Basuby, RB David Cobb, C Cornelius Edison, CB Jacoby Glenn, OT William Poehls, CB Rashaad Reynolds and G Cyril Richardson to reserve/futures contracts.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB John Lotulelei to the reserve/future list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Reid Fragel, K Marshall Koehn and P Taylor Symmank to reserve/futures contracts.

NEW YORK JETS — Announced the retirement of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. Fired quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo, running backs coach Marcel Shipp, defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins and defensive backs coach Joe Danna.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Reshard Cliett and TE Tim Semisch to reserve/futures contracts.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released LB Deon Lacey.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Taylor Fedun from Rochester (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Daniel Altshuller from Charlotte (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Tyler Motte to Rockford (AHL). Recalled F Spencer Abbott from Rockford (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Harry Zolnierczyk from Milwaukee (AHL). Activated D Anthony Bitetto from injured reserve and sent him to Milwaukee on a conditioning assignment. Signed F Shawn O’Donnell to a professional tryout contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Nicklas Jensen from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Kevin Porter one game.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Reassigned G Eamon McAdam to Missouri (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Brandon Alderson to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Martin Ouellette was loaned to the team from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Jonathan Mensah as a designated player.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired M Collin Martin from DC United for 2018 fourth-round SuperDraft pick.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed F Charlie Davies to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Announced CB Quincy Wilson and OL David Sharpe will enter the NFL draft.

MINNESOTA — Fired Tracy Claeys football coach.

OHIO STATE — Named Ryan Day quarterbacks coach.

OKLAHOMA — Announced RB Samaje Perine will enter the NFL draft.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Fired Orlando Antigua basketball coach. Named Murry Bartow interim basketball coach.

TCU — Announced men’s junior basketball G Malique Trent has left the team for personal reasons.

TENNESSEE — Announced DE Derek Barnett and WR Josh Malone will enter the NFL draft.

TEXAS TECH — Announced QB Patrick Mahomes will enter the NFL draft.

WAGNER — Named Phil Casella women’s soccer coach.

WAKE FOREST — Signed football coach Dave Clawson to an eight-year contract extension through the 2024 season. Announced tight ends coach and special teams coordinator Adam Scheier is leaving the staff.

WASHINGTON — Announced WR John Ross, S Budda Baker, DT Elijah Qualls and CB Sidney Jones will enter the NFL draft.

WISCONSIN — Announced LB T.J. Watt will enter the NFL draft.