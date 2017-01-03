Tuesday’s Monday’s Sports Transactions

Sports Listen

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 3:18 pm
BASEBALL
National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Tyrell Jenkins off waivers from Cincinnati.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Alex Crosby.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed INF Brett Wiley.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Cap Capi, WR Marvin Hall, WR Chris Hubert, G Kaleb Johnson, C-G Daniel Munyer, RB Elijhaa Penny and CB Ronald Zamort to reserve/futures contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Reid Fragel, K Marshall Koehn and P Taylor Symmank to reserve/futures contracts.

NEW YORK JETS — Announced the retirement of offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. Fired quarterbacks coach Kevin Patullo, running backs coach Marcel Shipp, defensive line coach Pepper Johnson, outside linebackers coach Mark Collins and defensive backs coach Joe Danna.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Assigned F Tyler Motte to Rockford (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Harry Zolnierczyk from Milwaukee (AHL). Activated D Anthony Bitetto from injured reserve and sent him to Milwaukee on a conditioning assignment. Signed F Shawn O’Donnell to a professional tryout contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Nicklas Jensen from Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton F Kevin Porter one game.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Reassigned G Eamon McAdam to Missouri (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Brandon Alderson to a professional tryout agreement.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Announced G Martin Ouellette was loaned to the team from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Signed D Jonathan Mensah as a designated player.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Re-signed F Charlie Davies to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

TEXAS TECH — Announced QB Patrick Mahomes will enter the NFL draft.

WAGNER — Named Phil Casella women’s soccer coach.

WISCONSIN — Announced LB T.J. Watt will enter the NFL draft.

Sports News
