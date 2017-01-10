Sports Listen

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 10, 2017 9:17 pm
BOYS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 75, North County 56

Baltimore Poly 68, Baltimore Douglass 60

Bullis 61, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 45

Dematha 73, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 71

Episcopal, Va. 73, Landon 49

Glen Burnie 63, Broadneck 40

Harwood Southern 64, Northeast – AA 58

Meade 63, Arundel 52

New Town 75, Pikesville 38

Old Mill 47, South River 44

Pasadena Chesapeake 66, Severna Park 46

Patterson 69, Lake Clifton 59

Paul VI, Va. 77, Good Counsel 43

Poolesville 56, Damascus 40

Southwestern 61, FAET 43

St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 69, Georgetown Prep 66

Westminster 75, Liberty 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Boonsboro vs. North Hagerstown, ppd. to Jan 11.

Brunswick vs. Catoctin, ppd. to Jan 13.

Clear Spring vs. Smithsburg, ppd.

Linganore vs. Urbana, ppd. to Jan 11.

Middletown vs. Century, ppd. to Jan 11.

Northern Garrett vs. Allegany, ppd.

Oakdale vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Jan 12.

Thomas Johnson vs. Frederick, ppd. to Jan 11.

Williamsport vs. Walkersville, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Baltimore Douglass 72, Baltimore Poly 2

Baltimore Northwestern 49, Carver Vo- Tech 27

Bishop McNamara 85, Holy Cross Regional, Va. 41

City College 58, Edmondson-Westside 11

Holton Arms 53, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 44

Liberty 43, Westminster 42

Meade 44, Arundel 36

Mergenthaler 58, Benjamin Franklin High School 22

New Town 65, Pikesville 17

Paul VI, Va. 71, Good Counsel 44

Perryville 34, Bohemia Manor 32

Southwestern 44, FAET 9

Walter Johnson 67, Albert Einstein 19

Wootton 65, Rockville 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

North Hagerstown vs. Boonsboro, ppd. to Jan 11.

Thomas Johnson vs. Frederick, ppd. to Jan 11.

Tuscarora vs. Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 11.

Walkersville vs. Williamsport, ppd.

Wicomico vs. Stephen Decatur, ppd. to Jan 23.

