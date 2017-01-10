Tuesday’s Scores

Annapolis 75, North County 56
Baltimore Poly 68, Baltimore Douglass 60
Bullis 61, St. John Paul the Great, Va. 45
Dematha 73, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 71
Episcopal, Va. 73, Landon 49
Glen Burnie 63, Broadneck 40
Harwood Southern 64, Northeast – AA 58
Meade 63, Arundel 52
New Town 75, Pikesville 38
Old Mill 47, South River 44
Pasadena Chesapeake 66, Severna Park 46
Patterson 69, Lake Clifton 59
Paul VI, Va. 77, Good Counsel 43
Poolesville 56, Damascus 40
Southwestern 61, FAET 43
St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 69, Georgetown Prep 66
Westminster 75, Liberty 63
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Boonsboro vs. North Hagerstown, ppd. to Jan 11.
Brunswick vs. Catoctin, ppd. to Jan 13.
Clear Spring vs. Smithsburg, ppd.
Linganore vs. Urbana, ppd. to Jan 11.
Middletown vs. Century, ppd. to Jan 11.
Northern Garrett vs. Allegany, ppd.
Oakdale vs. Tuscarora, ppd. to Jan 12.
Thomas Johnson vs. Frederick, ppd. to Jan 11.
Williamsport vs. Walkersville, ppd.
Baltimore Douglass 72, Baltimore Poly 2
Baltimore Northwestern 49, Carver Vo- Tech 27
Bishop McNamara 85, Holy Cross Regional, Va. 41
City College 58, Edmondson-Westside 11
Holton Arms 53, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 44
Liberty 43, Westminster 42
Meade 44, Arundel 36
Mergenthaler 58, Benjamin Franklin High School 22
New Town 65, Pikesville 17
Paul VI, Va. 71, Good Counsel 44
Perryville 34, Bohemia Manor 32
Southwestern 44, FAET 9
Walter Johnson 67, Albert Einstein 19
Wootton 65, Rockville 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
North Hagerstown vs. Boonsboro, ppd. to Jan 11.
Thomas Johnson vs. Frederick, ppd. to Jan 11.
Tuscarora vs. Oakdale, ppd. to Jan 11.
Walkersville vs. Williamsport, ppd.
Wicomico vs. Stephen Decatur, ppd. to Jan 23.