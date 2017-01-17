Sports Listen

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 11:02 pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 48, Louisa 41

Armstrong 50, Lee-Davis 30

Bishop Sullivan 44, Hampton Roads 40

Buckingham County 48, Central Lunenburg 36

Carroll County 61, Cave Spring 29

Charlottesville 61, Orange County 25

Clarke County 47, Madison County 28

Covington 71, Highland-Monterey 43

Culpeper 51, Kettle Run 26

Deep Creek 56, Churchland 20

Douglas Freeman 60, Maggie Walker 12

East Rockingham 65, Stuarts Draft 54

Fairfax 58, Washington-Lee 40

Fluvanna 38, Western Albemarle 32

Fort Defiance 51, Rockbridge County 34

Franklin County 56, Martinsville 42

Freedom (South Riding) 49, Heritage (Leesburg) 44

George Wythe-Wytheville 54, Bland County 45

Grace Christian 47, North Cross 35

Green Run 49, Kempsville 27

Hancock, Md. 54, Massanutten Military 29

Hayfield 59, South Lakes 41

Henrico 55, Patrick Henry-Ashland 40

Herndon 62, Westfield 34

Hidden Valley 51, Blacksburg 22

Hopewell 82, Dinwiddie 22

Indian River 45, Maury 36

James Robinson 36, Centreville 34

Jamestown 65, Lafayette 44

Kecoughtan 41, Phoebus 33

Kellam 32, Frank Cox 29

Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 67, Faith Christian-Roanoke 21

King George 36, Chancellor 31, OT

King’s Fork 76, Great Bridge 50

Lake Taylor 64, Woodrow Wilson 50

Landstown 59, Bayside 35

Liberty-Bedford 41, Rustburg 26

Lloyd Bird 68, Midlothian 58

Loudoun County 53, John Champe 27

Loudoun Valley 60, Rock Ridge 44

Luray 43, Riverheads 37

Menchville 38, Warwick 34

Millbrook 78, Musselman, W.Va. 29

Monticello 45, Powhatan 43

Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Norfolk Collegiate 41

New Covenant 28, Fuqua School 24

Norfolk Christian 56, Walsingham Academy 25

Oakton 67, Chantilly 56

Ocean Lakes 41, Tallwood 33

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, Salem 44

Patriot 56, Osbourn 50

Paul VI 91, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 33

Poquoson 48, York 39

Princess Anne 91, Hickory 32

Pulaski County 47, Christiansburg 40

Riverside 55, Dominion 52

Salem-Va. Beach 52, Norview 14

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 45, Flint Hill 42

Southampton Academy 30, Tidewater Academy 28

Spotswood 61, Turner Ashby 41

St. Catherine’s 59, St. Margaret’s 27

St. John’s, D.C. 58, Bishop O’Connell 43

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 34, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 29

Stephen Decatur, Md. 50, Arcadia 34

Stone Bridge 60, Potomac Falls 38

Stuart Hall 48, Eastern Mennonite 30

Tabb 45, Grafton 44

Tandem Friends School 35, St. Michael 24

The Potomac School 70, Madeira School 47

Thomas Dale 44, Colonial Heights 33

Thomas Walker 67, Red Bird, Ky. 37

Timberlake Christian 61, Miller School 42

TJ-Alexandria 56, J.E.B. Stuart 32

Trinity at Meadowview 52, Leesburg Christian School 13

Trinity Christian School 42, Highland-Warrenton 36

Tuscarora 66, Briar Woods 58

Union 49, John Battle 38

Wakefield 59, Falls Church 37

Warhill 47, Smithfield 37

William Monroe 36, Warren County 34

Wilson Memorial 74, Buffalo Gap 53

BOYS BASKETBALL

Albemarle 69, Louisa 54

Amelia Academy 86, Richmond Christian 56

Armstrong 66, Lee-Davis 40

Bassett 72, Tunstall 43

Battlefield 79, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 76

Bethel 75, Hampton 48

Bishop O’Connell 72, St. John’s, D.C. 61

Bishop Sullivan 67, Hampton Roads 64

Blue Ridge 51, Hargrave Military 43

Bluestone 57, Prince Edward County 51

Brentsville 63, Manassas Park 57

Buckingham County 74, Central Lunenburg 68

Caroline 84, Spotsylvania 57

Cave Spring 64, Carroll County 53

Centreville 46, James Robinson 45

Chancellor 76, King George 71, 2OT

Charlottesville 75, Orange County 47

Chilhowie 58, Galax 31

Collegiate-Richmond 62, St. Christopher’s 55

Covenant School 52, Fuqua School 50

Dan River 65, Altavista 49

Deep Creek 53, Churchland 51

Douglas Freeman 60, Maggie Walker 12

East Rockingham 111, Stuarts Draft 97

Fort Chiswell 67, Rural Retreat 46

Fort Defiance 53, Rockbridge County 48, OT

Gar-Field 40, Forest Park 37

Gate City 83, Lee High 60

George Wythe-Richmond 61, Manchester 54

Georgetown Prep, Md. 67, Episcopal 55

Glenvar 66, Floyd County 45

Goochland 54, Randolph Henry 45

Graham 66, Princeton, W.Va. 52

Green Run 69, Kempsville 47

GW-Danville 67, Magna Vista 31

Handley 85, Hampshire, W.Va. 33

Harrisonburg 59, Waynesboro 42

Hayfield 82, South Lakes 80, 2OT

Henrico 87, Patrick Henry-Ashland 57

Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Freedom (South Riding) 63

Hermitage 75, Deep Run 41

Hidden Valley 62, Blacksburg 56

Highland Springs 77, Hanover 57

Highland-Warrenton 75, Randolph-Macon 43

Hopewell 54, Dinwiddie 44

James Monroe 84, Courtland 62

James River-Buchanan 65, Auburn 54

James River-Midlothian 53, Clover Hill 31

John Champe 88, Loudoun County 66

John Marshall 75, Glen Allen 58

Kellam 54, Frank Cox 46

Kettle Run 58, Culpeper 52

King’s Fork 69, Great Bridge 64

Lake Taylor 82, Woodrow Wilson 51

Landmark Christian 63, Sweethaven Christian Academy 37

Landstown 61, Bayside 57

Lloyd Bird 75, Midlothian 49

Loudoun Valley 75, Rock Ridge 36

Martinsville 61, Franklin County 47

Massanutten Military 49, Hancock, Md. 48

Mathews 57, Charles City 39

Matoaca 75, Prince George 68

Maury 70, Indian River 55

Meadowbrook 60, Petersburg 55

Miller School 71, Va. Episcopal 49

Mills Godwin 56, J.R. Tucker 31

Monacan 81, Huguenot 74

Mount Vernon 73, Annandale 66

Mountain View 48, Massaponax 47

Nandua 72, Chincoteague 59

Narrows 54, Montcalm, W.Va. 44

New Kent 68, Bruton 45

Norcom 67, Heritage-Newport News 56

Norfolk Academy 54, Cape Henry Collegiate 46

Norfolk Collegiate 65, Nansemond-Suffolk 52

Norview 48, Salem-Va. Beach 46

Parry McCluer 64, Eastern Montgomery 20

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Salem 49

Paul VI 68, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27

Phoebus 71, Kecoughtan 67, OT

Potomac 62, Brooke Point 37

Potomac Falls 62, Stone Bridge 58

Powhatan 67, Monticello 62, OT

Princess Anne 95, Hickory 53

Pulaski County 58, Christiansburg 53

R.E. Lee-Staunton 62, Broadway 51

Radford 63, Giles 42

Red Bird, Ky. 70, Thomas Walker 44

Riverheads 65, Luray 32

Roanoke Catholic 79, Fishburne Military 59

Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Temple Christian 19

Sherando 65, Martinsburg, W.Va. 62, OT

SPIRIT Home School 98, Grace Christian 49

Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 50

St. Annes-Belfield 42, Woodberry Forest 36

St. John Paul the Great 55, Flint Hill 50

Staunton River 55, Jefferson Forest 41

Stephen Decatur, Md. 79, Arcadia 23

Tallwood 71, Ocean Lakes 54

Tandem Friends School 59, St. Michael 25

Thomas Dale 74, Colonial Heights 55

TJ-Alexandria 51, J.E.B. Stuart 49

Trinity Episcopal 93, Fork Union Prep 76

Tuscarora 80, Briar Woods 76

Union 65, John Battle 51

United Christian Academy 55, Blue Ridge Christian 28

Varina 74, Atlee 40

Virginia Academy 72, Middleburg Academy 64

Virginia High 64, Marion 40

Wakefield Country Day 59, Timber Ridge 41

Wakefield School 71, Fredericksburg Academy 62

Walsingham Academy 67, Norfolk Christian 55

Washington-Lee 53, Fairfax 44

Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 32

Westfield 60, Herndon 53

William Monroe 68, Warren County 45

Wilson Memorial 67, Buffalo Gap 46

Woodgrove 78, Park View-Sterling 47

Woodside 83, Denbigh 65

