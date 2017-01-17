Tuesday’s Scores

Albemarle 48, Louisa 41
Armstrong 50, Lee-Davis 30
Bishop Sullivan 44, Hampton Roads 40
Buckingham County 48, Central Lunenburg 36
Carroll County 61, Cave Spring 29
Charlottesville 61, Orange County 25
Clarke County 47, Madison County 28
Covington 71, Highland-Monterey 43
Culpeper 51, Kettle Run 26
Deep Creek 56, Churchland 20
Douglas Freeman 60, Maggie Walker 12
East Rockingham 65, Stuarts Draft 54
Fairfax 58, Washington-Lee 40
Fluvanna 38, Western Albemarle 32
Fort Defiance 51, Rockbridge County 34
Franklin County 56, Martinsville 42
Freedom (South Riding) 49, Heritage (Leesburg) 44
George Wythe-Wytheville 54, Bland County 45
Grace Christian 47, North Cross 35
Green Run 49, Kempsville 27
Hancock, Md. 54, Massanutten Military 29
Hayfield 59, South Lakes 41
Henrico 55, Patrick Henry-Ashland 40
Herndon 62, Westfield 34
Hidden Valley 51, Blacksburg 22
Hopewell 82, Dinwiddie 22
Indian River 45, Maury 36
James Robinson 36, Centreville 34
Jamestown 65, Lafayette 44
Kecoughtan 41, Phoebus 33
Kellam 32, Frank Cox 29
Kernersville McGuinness, N.C. 67, Faith Christian-Roanoke 21
King George 36, Chancellor 31, OT
King’s Fork 76, Great Bridge 50
Lake Taylor 64, Woodrow Wilson 50
Landstown 59, Bayside 35
Liberty-Bedford 41, Rustburg 26
Lloyd Bird 68, Midlothian 58
Loudoun County 53, John Champe 27
Loudoun Valley 60, Rock Ridge 44
Luray 43, Riverheads 37
Menchville 38, Warwick 34
Millbrook 78, Musselman, W.Va. 29
Monticello 45, Powhatan 43
Nansemond-Suffolk 51, Norfolk Collegiate 41
New Covenant 28, Fuqua School 24
Norfolk Christian 56, Walsingham Academy 25
Oakton 67, Chantilly 56
Ocean Lakes 41, Tallwood 33
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, Salem 44
Patriot 56, Osbourn 50
Paul VI 91, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 33
Poquoson 48, York 39
Princess Anne 91, Hickory 32
Pulaski County 47, Christiansburg 40
Riverside 55, Dominion 52
Salem-Va. Beach 52, Norview 14
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 45, Flint Hill 42
Southampton Academy 30, Tidewater Academy 28
Spotswood 61, Turner Ashby 41
St. Catherine’s 59, St. Margaret’s 27
St. John’s, D.C. 58, Bishop O’Connell 43
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 34, Sandy Spring Friends, Md. 29
Stephen Decatur, Md. 50, Arcadia 34
Stone Bridge 60, Potomac Falls 38
Stuart Hall 48, Eastern Mennonite 30
Tabb 45, Grafton 44
Tandem Friends School 35, St. Michael 24
The Potomac School 70, Madeira School 47
Thomas Dale 44, Colonial Heights 33
Thomas Walker 67, Red Bird, Ky. 37
Timberlake Christian 61, Miller School 42
TJ-Alexandria 56, J.E.B. Stuart 32
Trinity at Meadowview 52, Leesburg Christian School 13
Trinity Christian School 42, Highland-Warrenton 36
Tuscarora 66, Briar Woods 58
Union 49, John Battle 38
Wakefield 59, Falls Church 37
Warhill 47, Smithfield 37
William Monroe 36, Warren County 34
Wilson Memorial 74, Buffalo Gap 53
Albemarle 69, Louisa 54
Amelia Academy 86, Richmond Christian 56
Armstrong 66, Lee-Davis 40
Bassett 72, Tunstall 43
Battlefield 79, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 76
Bethel 75, Hampton 48
Bishop O’Connell 72, St. John’s, D.C. 61
Bishop Sullivan 67, Hampton Roads 64
Blue Ridge 51, Hargrave Military 43
Bluestone 57, Prince Edward County 51
Brentsville 63, Manassas Park 57
Buckingham County 74, Central Lunenburg 68
Caroline 84, Spotsylvania 57
Cave Spring 64, Carroll County 53
Centreville 46, James Robinson 45
Chancellor 76, King George 71, 2OT
Charlottesville 75, Orange County 47
Chilhowie 58, Galax 31
Collegiate-Richmond 62, St. Christopher’s 55
Covenant School 52, Fuqua School 50
Dan River 65, Altavista 49
Deep Creek 53, Churchland 51
East Rockingham 111, Stuarts Draft 97
Fort Chiswell 67, Rural Retreat 46
Fort Defiance 53, Rockbridge County 48, OT
Gar-Field 40, Forest Park 37
Gate City 83, Lee High 60
George Wythe-Richmond 61, Manchester 54
Georgetown Prep, Md. 67, Episcopal 55
Glenvar 66, Floyd County 45
Goochland 54, Randolph Henry 45
Graham 66, Princeton, W.Va. 52
Green Run 69, Kempsville 47
GW-Danville 67, Magna Vista 31
Handley 85, Hampshire, W.Va. 33
Harrisonburg 59, Waynesboro 42
Hayfield 82, South Lakes 80, 2OT
Henrico 87, Patrick Henry-Ashland 57
Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Freedom (South Riding) 63
Hermitage 75, Deep Run 41
Hidden Valley 62, Blacksburg 56
Highland Springs 77, Hanover 57
Highland-Warrenton 75, Randolph-Macon 43
Hopewell 54, Dinwiddie 44
James Monroe 84, Courtland 62
James River-Buchanan 65, Auburn 54
James River-Midlothian 53, Clover Hill 31
John Champe 88, Loudoun County 66
John Marshall 75, Glen Allen 58
Kellam 54, Frank Cox 46
Kettle Run 58, Culpeper 52
King’s Fork 69, Great Bridge 64
Lake Taylor 82, Woodrow Wilson 51
Landmark Christian 63, Sweethaven Christian Academy 37
Landstown 61, Bayside 57
Lloyd Bird 75, Midlothian 49
Loudoun Valley 75, Rock Ridge 36
Martinsville 61, Franklin County 47
Massanutten Military 49, Hancock, Md. 48
Mathews 57, Charles City 39
Matoaca 75, Prince George 68
Maury 70, Indian River 55
Meadowbrook 60, Petersburg 55
Miller School 71, Va. Episcopal 49
Mills Godwin 56, J.R. Tucker 31
Monacan 81, Huguenot 74
Mount Vernon 73, Annandale 66
Mountain View 48, Massaponax 47
Nandua 72, Chincoteague 59
Narrows 54, Montcalm, W.Va. 44
New Kent 68, Bruton 45
Norcom 67, Heritage-Newport News 56
Norfolk Academy 54, Cape Henry Collegiate 46
Norfolk Collegiate 65, Nansemond-Suffolk 52
Norview 48, Salem-Va. Beach 46
Parry McCluer 64, Eastern Montgomery 20
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Salem 49
Paul VI 68, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 27
Phoebus 71, Kecoughtan 67, OT
Potomac 62, Brooke Point 37
Potomac Falls 62, Stone Bridge 58
Powhatan 67, Monticello 62, OT
Princess Anne 95, Hickory 53
Pulaski County 58, Christiansburg 53
R.E. Lee-Staunton 62, Broadway 51
Radford 63, Giles 42
Red Bird, Ky. 70, Thomas Walker 44
Riverheads 65, Luray 32
Roanoke Catholic 79, Fishburne Military 59
Roanoke Valley Christian 55, Temple Christian 19
Sherando 65, Martinsburg, W.Va. 62, OT
SPIRIT Home School 98, Grace Christian 49
Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 50
St. Annes-Belfield 42, Woodberry Forest 36
St. John Paul the Great 55, Flint Hill 50
Staunton River 55, Jefferson Forest 41
Stephen Decatur, Md. 79, Arcadia 23
Tallwood 71, Ocean Lakes 54
Tandem Friends School 59, St. Michael 25
Thomas Dale 74, Colonial Heights 55
TJ-Alexandria 51, J.E.B. Stuart 49
Trinity Episcopal 93, Fork Union Prep 76
Tuscarora 80, Briar Woods 76
Union 65, John Battle 51
United Christian Academy 55, Blue Ridge Christian 28
Varina 74, Atlee 40
Virginia Academy 72, Middleburg Academy 64
Virginia High 64, Marion 40
Wakefield Country Day 59, Timber Ridge 41
Wakefield School 71, Fredericksburg Academy 62
Walsingham Academy 67, Norfolk Christian 55
Washington-Lee 53, Fairfax 44
Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 32
Westfield 60, Herndon 53
William Monroe 68, Warren County 45
Wilson Memorial 67, Buffalo Gap 46
Woodgrove 78, Park View-Sterling 47
Woodside 83, Denbigh 65