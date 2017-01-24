Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 7:43 pm
Share
BOYS BASKETBALL

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 54, Clear Spring 48

Broadneck 55, Pasadena Chesapeake 47

Bullis 65, Episcopal, Va. 64

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Harwood Southern 59, Glen Burnie 52

Advertisement

Meade 74, Annapolis 59

National Academy Foundation 55, Mergenthaler 54

Northeast – AA 63, Severna Park 57

Patterson 64, Reginald Lewis 19

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 51, Harford Tech 42

Benjamin Franklin High School 60, City College 15

Col. Richardson 60, Kent County 52

Edgewood 55, Rising Sun 43

Elkton 39, C. Milton Wright 35

Mardela 61, Snow Hill 43

North East 54, Joppatowne 48

Patterson 38, Reginald Lewis 31

Queen Annes County 67, Saint Michaels 4

Smithsburg 39, James Buchanan, Pa. 37

Stephen Decatur 52, Crisfield 22

Western 64, Southwestern 11

Wicomico 40, Washington 36

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Tuesday's Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended