Tuesday’s Scores

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 54, Clear Spring 48
Broadneck 55, Pasadena Chesapeake 47
Bullis 65, Episcopal, Va. 64
Harwood Southern 59, Glen Burnie 52
Meade 74, Annapolis 59
National Academy Foundation 55, Mergenthaler 54
Northeast – AA 63, Severna Park 57
Patterson 64, Reginald Lewis 19
Aberdeen 51, Harford Tech 42
Benjamin Franklin High School 60, City College 15
Col. Richardson 60, Kent County 52
Edgewood 55, Rising Sun 43
Elkton 39, C. Milton Wright 35
Mardela 61, Snow Hill 43
North East 54, Joppatowne 48
Patterson 38, Reginald Lewis 31
Queen Annes County 67, Saint Michaels 4
Smithsburg 39, James Buchanan, Pa. 37
Stephen Decatur 52, Crisfield 22
Western 64, Southwestern 11
Wicomico 40, Washington 36