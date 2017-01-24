Tuesday’s Scores

Conrad 48, Wilmington Christian 38
Glasgow 63, Brandywine 47
Milford 60, Delmar 47
Newark 52, Alexis I. duPont 51
Sanford 36, Salesianum 30
Wilmington Friends 48, Tatnall 47
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mt. Pleasant vs. Charter School of Wilmington, ppd. to Jan 28.
Delcastle Tech 43, Delaware Military Academy 36
Hodgson Vo-Tech 60, John Dickinson 18
Indian River 54, Seaford 32
Laurel 62, Lake Forest 42
Newark Charter 50, St. Georges Tech 38