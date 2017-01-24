Sports Listen

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 10:59 pm
BOYS BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 75, Polytech 43

Conrad 48, Wilmington Christian 38

Glasgow 63, Brandywine 47

Hodgson Vo-Tech 78, John Dickinson 27

Lake Forest 68, Laurel 48

Middletown 50, Concord 47

Milford 60, Delmar 47

Newark 52, Alexis I. duPont 51

Newark Charter 60, Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security 50

Sanford 36, Salesianum 30

Smyrna 69, Sussex Technical 39

St. Andrew’s 51, Tower Hill 38

Sussex Central 49, Dover 48

Thomas McKean 94, Delaware Design-Lab High School 72

Wilmington Friends 48, Tatnall 47

Woodbridge 56, Sussex Academy 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mt. Pleasant vs. Charter School of Wilmington, ppd. to Jan 28.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Conrad 57, Wilmington Christian 10

Delcastle Tech 43, Delaware Military Academy 36

Glasgow 41, Brandywine 35

Hodgson Vo-Tech 60, John Dickinson 18

Indian River 54, Seaford 32

Laurel 62, Lake Forest 42

Newark Charter 50, St. Georges Tech 38

Polytech 53, Cape Henlopen 41

Sanford 60, Caravel Academy 33

St. Andrew’s 31, Wilmington Friends 29

St. Mark’s 50, Middletown 38

Sussex Central 48, Dover 46

Sussex Technical 61, Smyrna 38

