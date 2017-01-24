Tuesday’s Scores

Cape Henlopen 75, Polytech 43
Conrad 48, Wilmington Christian 38
Glasgow 63, Brandywine 47
Hodgson Vo-Tech 78, John Dickinson 27
Lake Forest 68, Laurel 48
Middletown 50, Concord 47
Milford 60, Delmar 47
Newark 52, Alexis I. duPont 51
Newark Charter 60, Delaware Academy of Public Safety and Security 50
Sanford 36, Salesianum 30
Smyrna 69, Sussex Technical 39
St. Andrew’s 51, Tower Hill 38
Sussex Central 49, Dover 48
Thomas McKean 94, Delaware Design-Lab High School 72
Wilmington Friends 48, Tatnall 47
Woodbridge 56, Sussex Academy 0
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Mt. Pleasant vs. Charter School of Wilmington, ppd. to Jan 28.
Conrad 57, Wilmington Christian 10
Delcastle Tech 43, Delaware Military Academy 36
Glasgow 41, Brandywine 35
Hodgson Vo-Tech 60, John Dickinson 18
Indian River 54, Seaford 32
Laurel 62, Lake Forest 42
Newark Charter 50, St. Georges Tech 38
Polytech 53, Cape Henlopen 41
Sanford 60, Caravel Academy 33
St. Andrew’s 31, Wilmington Friends 29
St. Mark’s 50, Middletown 38
Sussex Central 48, Dover 46
Sussex Technical 61, Smyrna 38