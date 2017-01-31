Sports Listen

Sports News

Tuesday's Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017
BOYS BASKETBALL

Clear Spring 50, Hancock 22

Dundalk 58, Patterson Mill 47

Fallston 64, North Harford 55

Glen Burnie 64, South River 41

Harwood Southern 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 35

Magruder 64, Montgomery Blair 55

Old Mill 63, Broadneck 45

Stephen Decatur 57, Snow Hill 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Baltimore Northwestern 77, Reginald Lewis 38

Dunbar 59, Baltimore Douglass 14

Elkton 57, Fallston 40

Lake Clifton 51, Benjamin Franklin High School 24

Pocomoke 50, Washington 40

Saint Michaels 48, North Dorchester 47

