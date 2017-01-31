Sports Listen

Sports News

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 10:48 pm 2 min read
BOYS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 82, Northeast – AA 68

Arundel 64, North County 63

Baltimore Northwestern 76, Reginald Lewis 70, OT

Bel Air 81, Bohemia Manor 52

Beth Tfiloh 45, Park School 32

Bethesda 59, Albert Einstein 51

Bishop Ireton, Va. 45, Bishop McNamara 41

Cambridge/SD 54, Col. Richardson 50

Central 72, Crossland 48

Century 66, Winters Mill 44

Clear Spring 50, Hancock 22

Dematha 75, Paul VI, Va. 70

Digital Harbor 69, Bluford Drew Jemison 48

Dundalk 58, Patterson Mill 47

Easton 65, Kent Island 44

Eleanor Roosevelt 69, High Point 50

Fairmont Heights 85, Surrattsville 73

Fallston 64, North Harford 55

Fort Hill 72, Bishop Walsh 38

Francis Scott Key 78, South Carroll 66, OT

Frederick 74, Urbana 62

Frederick Douglass 92, Croom Vocational 44

Gaithersburg 85, Clarksburg 58

Georgetown Prep 59, Bullis 47

Glen Burnie 64, South River 41

Harwood Southern 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 35

Havre de Grace 70, Rising Sun 51

Henry Wise 73, Bowie 49

James M. Bennett 68, Mardela 22

John F. Kennedy 84, Sherwood 36

Joppatowne 72, Edgewood 59

Key 70, Concordia Prep 49

Kings Christian 83, Grace Christian Academy 62

Lake Clifton 72, Benjamin Franklin High School 45

Lansdowne 69, Overlea 53

Largo 76, Oxon Hill 66

Magruder 64, Montgomery Blair 55

Meade 64, Severna Park 48

Middletown 70, Catoctin 60

North Caroline 64, Queen Annes County 42

North Dorchester 70, Saint Michaels 31

North East 70, Perryville 61

Northern Garrett 56, Hampshire, W.Va. 49

Oakdale 62, Thomas Johnson 50

Oakland Southern 49, Mountain Ridge 42

Old Mill 63, Broadneck 45

Paint Branch 77, Northwood 57

Patterson 78, Edmondson-Westside 47

Poolesville 54, Damascus 46

Potomac 72, Gwynn Park 46

Quince Orchard 81, Northwest – Mtg 55

Richard Montgomery 51, Wootton 49

Rosedale Baptist School 62, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 27

Saint James 72, Flint Hill, Va. 60

Seneca Valley 67, Watkins Mill 41

Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 86, Broadfording Christian Academy 71

South Hagerstown 69, Boonsboro 64

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 64, Calverton 38

Southwestern 73, National Academy Foundation 62

Springbrook 85, Hubie Blake 70

St. Mary’s Ryken 79, Good Counsel 34

Stephen Decatur 57, Snow Hill 55

Tuscarora 68, Linganore 43

Walkersville 71, Brunswick 43

Washington 80, Pocomoke 71

Wheaton 47, Rockville 43

Wicomico 71, Parkside 66

Williamsport 51, North Hagerstown 40

Winston Churchill 67, Walter Johnson 56

Worcester Prep School 59, Gunston Day 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Annapolis 52, Northeast – AA 49

Arundel 51, North County 36

Baltimore Northwestern 77, Reginald Lewis 38

Bethesda 74, Albert Einstein 17

Bishop Ireton, Va. 62, Bishop McNamara 57

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 56, Holy Cross 43

Bladensburg 70, Suitland 61

Bohemia Manor 53, North Harford 37

Boonsboro 56, South Hagerstown 45

Bullis 58, Flint Hill, Va. 49

C. H. Flowers 82, Hyattsville Northwestern 18

Cambridge/SD 44, Col. Richardson 26

City College 84, Mergenthaler 56

Crossland 61, Central 37

Dunbar 59, Baltimore Douglass 14

Edgewood 56, Joppatowne 27

Eleanor Roosevelt 65, High Point 2

Elkton 57, Fallston 40

Episcopal, Va. 59, Holton Arms 38

Francis Scott Key 47, South Carroll 39

Frederick 54, Urbana 36

Gaithersburg 58, Clarksburg 54

Good Counsel 63, St. Mary’s Ryken 39

Greater Grace 48, Covenant Life 42

Havre de Grace 32, Rising Sun 29

Henry Wise 52, Bowie 30

Holy Child 55, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 46

James M. Bennett 55, Mardela 44

John F. Kennedy 53, Sherwood 49

Kent Island 68, Easton 49

Kings Christian 78, Grace Christian Academy 37

Lake Clifton 51, Benjamin Franklin High School 24

Linganore 62, Tuscarora 44

Magruder 45, Montgomery Blair 44

Manchester Valley 65, Liberty 51

Mercy 34, Saint Timothy’s 30

National Christian Academy 45, Riverdale Baptist 43

Oakdale 44, Thomas Johnson 39

Old Mill 87, Broadneck 56

Oxon Hill 52, Largo 47

Paint Branch 72, Northwood 33

Pasadena Chesapeake 58, Harwood Southern 32

Patterson 39, Edmondson-Westside 27

Pocomoke 50, Washington 40

Poolesville 45, Damascus 42

Potomac 55, La Plata 41

Queen Annes County 64, North Caroline 26

Quince Orchard 65, Northwest – Mtg 39

Red Lion Christian, Pa. 48, Rosedale Baptist School 11

Richard Montgomery 65, Wootton 52

Saint Michaels 48, North Dorchester 47

Severna Park 49, Meade 39

Shalom Christian, Pa. 57, Grace Academy 37

South River 65, Glen Burnie 34

Springbrook 47, Hubie Blake 32

St. Andrew’s 47, Sandy Spring Friends 11

Stephen Decatur 42, Snow Hill 18

Walkersville 64, Brunswick 24

Watkins Mill 55, Seneca Valley 32

Western 52, Baltimore Poly 42

Westlake 67, Capitol Christian Academy 53

Wheaton 48, Rockville 45

Wicomico 44, Parkside 35

Williamsport 57, North Hagerstown 35

Winston Churchill 78, Walter Johnson 44

Winters Mill 52, Century 44

Worcester Prep School 45, Gunston Day 17

