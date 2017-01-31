Tuesday’s Scores

Annapolis 82, Northeast – AA 68
Arundel 64, North County 63
Baltimore Northwestern 76, Reginald Lewis 70, OT
Bel Air 81, Bohemia Manor 52
Beth Tfiloh 45, Park School 32
Bethesda 59, Albert Einstein 51
Bishop Ireton, Va. 45, Bishop McNamara 41
Cambridge/SD 54, Col. Richardson 50
Central 72, Crossland 48
Century 66, Winters Mill 44
Clear Spring 50, Hancock 22
Dematha 75, Paul VI, Va. 70
Digital Harbor 69, Bluford Drew Jemison 48
Dundalk 58, Patterson Mill 47
Easton 65, Kent Island 44
Eleanor Roosevelt 69, High Point 50
Fairmont Heights 85, Surrattsville 73
Fallston 64, North Harford 55
Fort Hill 72, Bishop Walsh 38
Francis Scott Key 78, South Carroll 66, OT
Frederick 74, Urbana 62
Frederick Douglass 92, Croom Vocational 44
Gaithersburg 85, Clarksburg 58
Georgetown Prep 59, Bullis 47
Glen Burnie 64, South River 41
Harwood Southern 69, Pasadena Chesapeake 35
Havre de Grace 70, Rising Sun 51
Henry Wise 73, Bowie 49
James M. Bennett 68, Mardela 22
John F. Kennedy 84, Sherwood 36
Joppatowne 72, Edgewood 59
Key 70, Concordia Prep 49
Kings Christian 83, Grace Christian Academy 62
Lake Clifton 72, Benjamin Franklin High School 45
Lansdowne 69, Overlea 53
Largo 76, Oxon Hill 66
Magruder 64, Montgomery Blair 55
Meade 64, Severna Park 48
Middletown 70, Catoctin 60
North Caroline 64, Queen Annes County 42
North Dorchester 70, Saint Michaels 31
North East 70, Perryville 61
Northern Garrett 56, Hampshire, W.Va. 49
Oakdale 62, Thomas Johnson 50
Oakland Southern 49, Mountain Ridge 42
Old Mill 63, Broadneck 45
Paint Branch 77, Northwood 57
Patterson 78, Edmondson-Westside 47
Poolesville 54, Damascus 46
Potomac 72, Gwynn Park 46
Quince Orchard 81, Northwest – Mtg 55
Richard Montgomery 51, Wootton 49
Rosedale Baptist School 62, Red Lion Christian, Pa. 27
Saint James 72, Flint Hill, Va. 60
Seneca Valley 67, Watkins Mill 41
Shenandoah Valley Christian, Va. 86, Broadfording Christian Academy 71
South Hagerstown 69, Boonsboro 64
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 64, Calverton 38
Southwestern 73, National Academy Foundation 62
Springbrook 85, Hubie Blake 70
St. Mary’s Ryken 79, Good Counsel 34
Stephen Decatur 57, Snow Hill 55
Tuscarora 68, Linganore 43
Walkersville 71, Brunswick 43
Washington 80, Pocomoke 71
Wheaton 47, Rockville 43
Wicomico 71, Parkside 66
Williamsport 51, North Hagerstown 40
Winston Churchill 67, Walter Johnson 56
Worcester Prep School 59, Gunston Day 56
Annapolis 52, Northeast – AA 49
Arundel 51, North County 36
Baltimore Northwestern 77, Reginald Lewis 38
Bethesda 74, Albert Einstein 17
Bishop Ireton, Va. 62, Bishop McNamara 57
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 56, Holy Cross 43
Bladensburg 70, Suitland 61
Bohemia Manor 53, North Harford 37
Boonsboro 56, South Hagerstown 45
Bullis 58, Flint Hill, Va. 49
C. H. Flowers 82, Hyattsville Northwestern 18
Cambridge/SD 44, Col. Richardson 26
City College 84, Mergenthaler 56
Crossland 61, Central 37
Dunbar 59, Baltimore Douglass 14
Edgewood 56, Joppatowne 27
Eleanor Roosevelt 65, High Point 2
Elkton 57, Fallston 40
Episcopal, Va. 59, Holton Arms 38
Francis Scott Key 47, South Carroll 39
Frederick 54, Urbana 36
Gaithersburg 58, Clarksburg 54
Good Counsel 63, St. Mary’s Ryken 39
Greater Grace 48, Covenant Life 42
Havre de Grace 32, Rising Sun 29
Henry Wise 52, Bowie 30
Holy Child 55, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 46
James M. Bennett 55, Mardela 44
John F. Kennedy 53, Sherwood 49
Kent Island 68, Easton 49
Kings Christian 78, Grace Christian Academy 37
Lake Clifton 51, Benjamin Franklin High School 24
Linganore 62, Tuscarora 44
Magruder 45, Montgomery Blair 44
Manchester Valley 65, Liberty 51
Mercy 34, Saint Timothy’s 30
National Christian Academy 45, Riverdale Baptist 43
Oakdale 44, Thomas Johnson 39
Old Mill 87, Broadneck 56
Oxon Hill 52, Largo 47
Paint Branch 72, Northwood 33
Pasadena Chesapeake 58, Harwood Southern 32
Patterson 39, Edmondson-Westside 27
Pocomoke 50, Washington 40
Poolesville 45, Damascus 42
Potomac 55, La Plata 41
Queen Annes County 64, North Caroline 26
Quince Orchard 65, Northwest – Mtg 39
Red Lion Christian, Pa. 48, Rosedale Baptist School 11
Richard Montgomery 65, Wootton 52
Saint Michaels 48, North Dorchester 47
Severna Park 49, Meade 39
Shalom Christian, Pa. 57, Grace Academy 37
South River 65, Glen Burnie 34
Springbrook 47, Hubie Blake 32
St. Andrew’s 47, Sandy Spring Friends 11
Stephen Decatur 42, Snow Hill 18
Walkersville 64, Brunswick 24
Watkins Mill 55, Seneca Valley 32
Western 52, Baltimore Poly 42
Westlake 67, Capitol Christian Academy 53
Wheaton 48, Rockville 45
Wicomico 44, Parkside 35
Williamsport 57, North Hagerstown 35
Winston Churchill 78, Walter Johnson 44
Winters Mill 52, Century 44
Worcester Prep School 45, Gunston Day 17