Tyus Battle leads Syracuse in dominating 76-53 win over BC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyus Battle had a career-high 21 points and three steals and Syracuse scored 20 points off 20 Boston College turnovers to avenge an early-season loss by dominating the Eagles 76-53 Saturday.

Tyler Lydon had 16 points, Andrew White 13, and Taurean Thompson 10 for Syracuse (11-7, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), which lost 96-81 to the Eagles on New Year’s Day.

Nik Popovich led the Eagles (9-9, 2-3) with 13 points. Ky Bowman and Jerome Robinson, who combined for 52 points in BC’s victory over the Orange, combined for just 12 points on 4-of 20 shooting Saturday.

Boston College hit 16-of-26 3-pointers in the earlier matchup but only 8-of-22 Saturday. The Eagles hit 40 percent overall. The Orange shot at a 47 percent clip.

Syracuse scored six straight points to start the second half to build a 41-22 lead. The Eagles closed to 14 with 11 minutes to go but the Orange went on a 13-0 blitz to take total control. The Orange extended to its largest lead, 74-46, with 3:03 to go in the game. Syracuse hit 15-of-28 field goals in the second half. BC hit just 12-of-29 in the final 20 minutes.

BC committed 15 turnovers in a sloppy first half and the Orange took advantage, scoring 14 points off those miscues. The Eagles committed six turnovers, three fouls and missed a jumper in ten straight possessions.

Thompson scored the first six points for the Orange on two jumpers and lay-in. The Eagles took their first and only lead of the first half on a 3-point bucket by Bowman for a 13-12 margin. Syracuse then went on a 14-2 run, keyed by six points by Battle and lay-in and short jumper by Tyler Roberson, to take a 26-15 lead. Syracuse closed the first half on a 3-pointer by White for a 35-22 margin.

Bowman and ACC third-leading scorer Robinson had just five points combined on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half.

BC, which shot 16-of-26 from the 3 against Syracuse in their first matchup, shot 4-of-11 from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes, and just 8 of 22 overall. Syracuse wasn’t much better, hitting 12-of-30 from the field and 3-of-13 from the 3.

BIG PICTURE:

Boston College: BC came off a big win over North Carolina State but took a big step back in Saturday’s performance.

Syracuse: The Orange has won three of four and needed the win badly with a Monday night game upcoming against North Carolina.

UP NEXT:

Boston College hosts No. 19 Virginia Wednesday.

Syracuse has a quick turnaround, a Monday night matchup at No. 11 North Carolina.