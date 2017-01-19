UAB holds off Florida Atlantic 80-78

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — William Lee had 16 points and nine rebounds and UAB survived a late burst from Florida Atlantic to win 80-78 on Thursday night.

The Blazers (12-7, 5-1 Conference USA) led by 10 with 2:35 to go before Jeantal Cylla scored the next six points to pull the Owls (5-12, 1-5) to 74-70 with 1:44 left.

Chris Cokley had a pair of jumpers and Deion Lavender hit 2 of 4 free throws which buoyed UAB from the Owls’ Gerdarius Troutman, who hit a 4-point play and 3-pointer in the final 40 seconds.

Cokley finished with 15 points, Lavender scored 14, Denzell Watts added 11 and Hakeem Baxter 10 for the Blazers.

Troutman had 21 points, Cylla added 13, and Justin Massey and Adonis Filer scored 11 each for FAU.

UAB won its fifth straight and stayed tied in second place in Conference USA, a game behind Middle Tennessee.