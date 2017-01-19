Sports Listen

Trending:

Air ForceSecurity ClearancesInaugurationTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Nuggets-Spurs, Box Next Story Idaho State gets first Big Sky win, tops N Colorado 73-69
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UAB holds off Florida…

UAB holds off Florida Atlantic 80-78

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 11:23 pm
Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — William Lee had 16 points and nine rebounds and UAB survived a late burst from Florida Atlantic to win 80-78 on Thursday night.

The Blazers (12-7, 5-1 Conference USA) led by 10 with 2:35 to go before Jeantal Cylla scored the next six points to pull the Owls (5-12, 1-5) to 74-70 with 1:44 left.

Chris Cokley had a pair of jumpers and Deion Lavender hit 2 of 4 free throws which buoyed UAB from the Owls’ Gerdarius Troutman, who hit a 4-point play and 3-pointer in the final 40 seconds.

OPM offers guidance for feds who telework from home with children, dependents

Cokley finished with 15 points, Lavender scored 14, Denzell Watts added 11 and Hakeem Baxter 10 for the Blazers.

Advertisement

Troutman had 21 points, Cylla added 13, and Justin Massey and Adonis Filer scored 11 each for FAU.

UAB won its fifth straight and stayed tied in second place in Conference USA, a game behind Middle Tennessee.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UAB holds off Florida…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Inauguration security sweep

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1981: Iran hostage crisis ends

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Nuggets-Spurs, Box Next Story Idaho State gets first Big Sky win, tops N Colorado 73-69