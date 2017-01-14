Sports Listen

Sports News

UAB powers past Marshall for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 4:44 pm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — William Lee scored 22 points, added 17 rebounds and five assists, and UAB earned its fourth straight victory in a 94-78 win over Marshall on Saturday.

Hakeem Baxter added 20 points and five assists, and Dirk Williams finished with 11 points for the Blazers (11-7, 4-1 Conference USA), who have won 20 straight conference home games.

UAB shot 53.3 percent from the field, held the Thundering Herd to 37.7 percent, and won the rebounding battle 47-37.

The game was close for about the first 30 minutes, but the Blazers pulled away in the final 10 minutes. Lee drilled a 3-pointer and Deion Lavender added a dunk for a 10-point UAB lead. A Chris Cokley layup with 5:18 left made it 76-60 and UAB cruised from there.

Ryan Taylor and Stevie Browning led Marshall (11-8, 4-2) with 18 points apiece. Marshall has lost eight straight to the Blazers.

Sports News
