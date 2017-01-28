UC Davis edges UC Irvine 74-65 to take lead in Big West

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Chima Moneke scored 22 points, including 8-for-8 shooting from the line, and UC Davis took sole possession of first place in the Big West Conference with a 74-65 come-from-behind win over UC Irvine on Saturday night.

Brynton Lemar was 10 for 12 from the line and finished with 13 points and Darius Graham added 12 points for UC Davis (13-8, 5-1), which has won three straight and remains undefeated on its home court this season.

The teams, which entered tied for first, combined for 54 personal fouls, with the Aggies dominating at the line, hitting 35 of 46 to Irvine’s 11 for 16.

UC Davis trailed 24-7 midway through the first half but dug in, outscoring Irvine 20-9 over the next nine minutes to cut the halftime deficit to 33-27, then taking the lead early in the second half during a 10-0 run.

Eyassu Worku’s 18 points led four Irvine (13-11, 6-2) players in double figures.