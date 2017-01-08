Sports Listen

UC Irvine jumps out early, cruises to 84-56 win over Hawaii

By The Associated Press January 8, 2017 12:41 am
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Ioannis Dimakopoulos and Jaron Martin scored 12 points apiece, and UC Irvine rolled to an 84-56 victory over Hawaii on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.

Dimakopoulos was 6 of 10 from the field and Martin 5 of 8 with a pair of 3s. John Edgar Jr. added 10 points for the Anteaters (9-9, 2-0 Big West), who shot 57 percent from the floor and outrebounded Hawaii 39-28.

Matthew Owies scored 13 points and made two 3-pointers to lead Hawaii (6-9, 0-2), which shot 36 percent and just 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

UC Irvine took the lead for good midway through the first half, and closed on a 26-7 run for a 39-20 lead at the break. The Anteaters stretched their lead to 29 points with about seven minutes left.

Sports News
