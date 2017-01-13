UC Riverside beats cold-shooting UC Davis, 61-55

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Secean Johnson and Malik Thames scored 13 points apiece and UC Riverside held off cold-shooting UC Davis for a 61-55 victory on Thursday night.
UC Riverside had a 16-point lead with 1:29 left before the Aggies used a 14-4 spurt to pull to 57-51 with 21 seconds to go. Chima Moneke scored seven points and Siler Schneider added five during the stretch.
Thames, who finished 9-of-10 shooting from the line, then made four free throws to seal it for the Highlanders (3-11, 1-2 Big West Conference).
UC Davis shot just 19 of 65 from the field (29 percent), and was 6 of 28 (21 percent) from long range. It was lowest scoring output for the Aggies since losing to Weber State, 86-58, in the Great Alaska Shootout on Nov. 24.
Moneke had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Aggies (10-8, 2-1), who had its four-game win streak snapped. Schneider had 14 points.