UConn women 91st straight win to break their own NCAA record

DALLAS (AP) — Top-ranked UConn broke its own NCAA record with its 91st consecutive victory, 88-48 at SMU on Saturday.

The Huskies (16-0, 4-0 AAC) scored the game’s first 21 points on way to breaking the record of 90 wins in a row coach Geno Auriemma’s team first accomplished more than six years ago. They matched that mark with a 65-point rout of No. 20 South Florida last Tuesday.

Katie Lou Samuelson scored 28 points, Naphessa Collier added 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for UConn, while Gabby Williams also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, along with six assists.

Alicia Froling led SMU (10-7, 1-3) with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The junior from Australia entered the game as the AAC’s top rebound at 10.6 per game.

The four-time defending national champion Huskies haven’t lost a game since falling in overtime at sixth-ranked Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014.