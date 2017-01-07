Sports Listen

UMKC pulls away from Texas Rio Grande Valley 83-79

By The Associated Press January 7, 2017 11:04 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — LaVell Boyd and Isaiah Ross each scored 17 points and UMKC beat Texas-Rio Grande Valley 83-79 on Saturday night ending the Kangaroos’ six-game losing streak.

Broderick Robinson’s 3 with 1:19 left gave the Kangaroos the lead for good and they sealed the game from the free throw line on 4-for-8 shooting.

Dashawn King added 12 points and UMKC (8-10, 1-1 Western Athletic) shot 27 for 53 (50.9 percent) from the floor including 9 for 18 from 3-point range.

A pair of free throws by Xavier McDaniel Jr. with 8:50 left before halftime made it 24-19 in favor of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (9-10, 1-1) marking the largest lead of the half by either team.

The Vaqueros led 38-36 at the break.

McDaniel finished with 20 points, Lew Stallworth had 16 points and four steals and Nick Dixon had 15 points, nine boards, four assists, and four steals. The loss snapped the Vaqueros four-game winning streak.

Sports News
