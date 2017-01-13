Sports Listen

UNC’s Bradley to miss game with No. 9 FSU due to concussion

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 12:08 pm
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley Jr. won’t play Saturday for the 11th-ranked Tar Heels against No. 9 Florida State due to a concussion.

The team tweeted from its official account Friday that Bradley was “improving” but it’s unclear when he can return. Team spokesman Matt Bowers says the 6-foot-11 native of Bartow, Florida has yet to be cleared for any basketball-related activities.

Bradley was hurt Wednesday at Wake Forest when fell to the court after a collision in the lane and appeared to smack the back of his head on the floor.

Bradley is averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game off the bench for the Tar Heels, who have a quick turnaround after the FSU game by hosting Syracuse on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Sports News
