UnitedHealth tops Street 4Q forecasts

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 6:27 am
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. is reporting fourth-quarter net income of $1.9 billion.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $47.52 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.86 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.30 to $9.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $197 billion to $199 billion.

UnitedHealth shares have climbed 1 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed roughly 2 percent. The stock has increased 46 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH

Keywords: UnitedHealth Group, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Topics:
Business News Sports News
