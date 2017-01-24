University of Maryland Medical Center holding blood drive

BALTIMORE (AP) — The University of Maryland Medical Center is holding a blood drive with the American Red Cross.
The Baltimore hospital says the blood drive will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The hospital says blood donors will get a $5 coupon to any of the hospital eateries and can enter a raffle for a chance to win tickets to an upcoming University of Maryland basketball game.
Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.