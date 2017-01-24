Sports Listen

University of Maryland Medical Center holding blood drive

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:32 am
BALTIMORE (AP) — The University of Maryland Medical Center is holding a blood drive with the American Red Cross.

The Baltimore hospital says the blood drive will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hospital says blood donors will get a $5 coupon to any of the hospital eateries and can enter a raffle for a chance to win tickets to an upcoming University of Maryland basketball game.

Health News Sports News
