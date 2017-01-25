Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Dow Jones industrials breach 20,000

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones industrial average is trading above 20,000 points today for the first time. The Dow was up more than 150 points at midday.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite are also climbing.

Strong earnings from Boeing and other big companies are driving the rally, extending gains from the day before. Boeing jumped 4.6 percent, the biggest gain in the Dow.

The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis, and rallied after November’s presidential election.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.51 percent.

EARNS-BOEING

Boeing beats 4Q profit forecasts

DALLAS (AP) — Boeing is reporting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit despite a slump in revenue from its defense business.

Boeing said Wednesday that net income in the fourth quarter was $1.63 billion, up 59 percent from a year earlier. Excluding certain pension expenses, the company said it earned $2.47 per share from its core businesses. That surpassed Wall Street expectations.

The company forecast Wednesday that deliveries of commercial airplanes will rise slightly in 2017 after slipping last year.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in 2017 to range between $9.10 and $9.30 per share, roughly in line with analysts’ forecast of $9.25 per share. The company’s revenue prediction fell short of Wall Street targets, however.

ARCTIC CAT-SALE

Textron is buying vehicle maker Arctic Cat in $247M deal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense contractor Textron is buying the snowmobile maker Arctic Cat in a deal valued at about $247 million.

Textron said Wednesday that it will pay $18.50 per Arctic Cat share, a 41 percent premium to its Tuesday closing price. The transaction also includes debt, though no exact figure was provided.

Arctic Cat Inc. will be folded into Textron’s specialized vehicles business, but the brand, as well as its manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities, will be maintained. The Minneapolis company employs around 1,600 people.

Arctic Cat CEO Christopher Metz said the tie up will benefit customers, dealers and employees.

Arctic Cat’s board has unanimously approved the deal, and shares spiked 40 percent before the opening bell.

Textron Inc. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

BOB EVANS-RESTAURANTS

Bob Evans selling its restaurants to firm for $565 million

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — Bob Evans is selling its restaurants to a private equity firm for $565 million, splitting that part of the company from the food division that makes sausage, refrigerated side dishes and other convenience foods.

New Albany, Ohio-based Bob Evans Farms Inc. says it’s selling the restaurants to Golden Gate Capital to focus on growing the food division. It has over 500 restaurants in 18 states.

It also announced it is buying Pineland Farms Potato Company, based in Mars Hill, Maine, for at least $115 million.

Bob Evans says both deals are expected to close by the end of the year.

It says the head of BEF Foods, Mike Townsley, will become Bob Evans president and chief executive. Current president and CEO Saed Mohseni will continue leading the restaurants after the split.

NYC RESTAURANTS-TRAINING PROGRAM

Program places jobless young adults in top NYC eateries

NEW YORK (AP) — Some New Yorkers who are interested in food-service jobs will get three-month paid internships at top New York City restaurants.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2khKtLx ) on Wednesday that the program will place up to 50 trainees in restaurants such as Momofuku and Union Square Cafe.

Young adults between 18 and 24 who don’t have jobs and aren’t in school are eligible to apply.

They’ll get a week of classroom training before they start working at one of the participating restaurants.

The program is being coordinated by the city’s Department of Small Business Services.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the trainees will gain the skills and experience needed to begin a successful career in the culinary field.

TRUMP-LABOR

Workers demand tough questioning of labor pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 workers rights groups say President Donald Trump’s choice for labor secretary raises enough questions to warrant a “rigorous” and extended confirmation hearing.

The groups wrote in a letter to the Senate committee conducting the Feb. 2 hearing that senators should be able to ask multiple rounds of questions of fast food executive Andrew Puzder about everything from his business record to his personal history. The groups say that’s because Puzder has no record of public service and because he’s publicly opposed employer mandates.

He should be subjected to “rigorous examination” that includes the testimony of former workers of Puzder’s companies, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s.

Chairman Lamar Alexander allowed only one round of questions for Trump’s controversial picks for education and health secretary last week.

TRUMP-ETHICS

Trump Organization names 2 ethics monitors

The Trump Organization is tapping a former George H.W. Bush campaign lawyer and a top executive at the company as ethics monitors for the business.

The company says that Bobby Burchfield of the law firm King & Spalding will become the independent ethics adviser to review transactions for conflicts-of-interest problems. Burchfield was general counsel to Bush’s re-election campaign in 1992.

The company says executive vice president George Sorial will take on the role of chief compliance counsel.

A White House spokeswoman did not respond to a question about whether Trump has plans to hire a White House ethics counselor, as at least the previous two presidents have done. That attorney would be beholden to the American public, unlike the Trump Organization attorneys, who report only to the privately held company.

GERMANY-ECONOMY

Fear of US trade sanctions grows among German managers

BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey of business confidence in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, dropped in January as managers worried about the uncertainty associated with the advent of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Ifo index released Wednesday fell to 109.8 points in January from 111 points in December, as companies’ greater satisfaction with their current situation was offset by a drop in their expectations.

ING economist Carsten Brzeski noted that 10 percent of German exports go to the U.S., helping make it Germany’s single most important trade partner, and businesses are “getting increasingly concerned about the possible impact from U.S. President Trump’s suggested trade sanctions.”

He said the British pound’s steep decline and Brexit uncertainty are contributing to fears.

The survey’s based on 7,000 responses from firms across sectors.

BRITAIN-BREXIT

Prime minister to outline plans for leaving the EU

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says her government’s plans for leaving the European Union will be outlined in a White Paper.

May has been facing demands from lawmakers that she reveal the details of her negotiating objectives for Brexit in a formal document.

May told the House of Commons on Wednesday that “I recognize that there is an appetite in this House to see that plan set out in a White Paper” and that it will happen. She gave no timetable for the release of the document, however.

The opposition Labour Party spokesman on Brexit, Keir Starmer, welcomed May’s announcement and called on her to publish it ahead of when she plans to invoke the formal process to trigger Britain’s departure from the EU. May has said she will do that before April 1.

CHEMICAL SPILL

Settlement proposed in 2014 West Virginia water crisis

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A proposed settlement has been reached in the state investigation of West Virginia American Water’s role in a chemical spill and resulting water crisis in the Charleston area.

Thousands of gallons of a coal-cleaning agent leaked from a Freedom Industries storage tank into the Elk River in January 2014, leaving 300,000 people without water for nine days.

Attorneys for the parties presented a proposed agreement on Wednesday to the Public Service Commission, which has been overseeing the investigation.

If approved, the company agrees to install upstream water monitoring systems to detect contaminants, maintain tank storage with a 12-hour supply for residents, annually practice emergency measures and report annually to the public.

The water company is building two tanks to hold 8 million gallons of water in Amandaville that could be used in a crisis.

BF GOODRICH SMOKESTACKS

Isn’t that ‘RICH’? Iconic Goodrich smokestack to be trimmed

(Information in the following story is from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Akron plan to downsize one of the Ohio city’s iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks by 100 feet due to growing safety concerns.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2j3mEKn ) the twin 195-foot, red brick smokestacks have been part of Akron’s skyline for nearly a century.

Each emblazoned with the word “Goodrich,” the smokestacks tower over the site of the former Goodrich tire complex.

They were decommissioned in 2015 after burning gas and coal for decades. Now, city officials are worried about the deterioration of the northern stack.

Mayor Dan Horrigan says it would take $1 million to temporarily secure the stack in its current condition. It will cost between $130,000 and $175,000 to lower the stack.

When the work is done, all that’ll be left will be “RICH.”

BOURBON TOURISM

Kentucky bourbon tourism hits new milestone

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s whiskey makers are toasting a new milestone in bourbon tourism.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says more than one million guests visited distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour in 2016.

KDA says the tourism attractions had double-digit attendance growth compared to 2015. Attendance has shot up 300 percent in the past decade.

It says the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour, showcasing nine distilleries, had a record 888,733 visits in 2016. Those distilleries produce bourbon’s biggest brands, including Jim Beam, Evan Williams, Wild Turkey, Maker’s Mark, Four Roses and Woodford Reserve.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, with 11 participating distilleries, had 177,228 visits.

The latest boost for bourbon tourism came from a new state law that allows distilleries to obtain licenses to offer by-the-drink sales.

MCDONALD’S-SPECIAL SAUCE

McDonald’s to give away 10,000 bottles of special sauce

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — To get you come into McDonald’s and buy new versions of its Big Mac, the chain is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce for people to use at home.

The move is to celebrate the introduction of the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac, two different-sized variations of the classic sandwich.

The giveaway is a first in the United States.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. In 1975, the special sauce got its own callout in the signature Big Mac commercial, touting the burger’s components_”Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”

The bottles will be available Thursday at participating locations nationwide.

Additional details on how and where customers can get their hands on a bottle are expected to be released later Wednesday.

HOJO’S LAST STAND

Site of last Howard Johnson’s restaurant up for sale

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — The site of the last Howard Johnson’s restaurant in the United States is up for sale.

Property owner Joe DeSantis confirms Wednesday that the parcel that includes the HoJo’s in the New York village of Lake George is for sale. He denies reports that say the orange-roofed eatery has closed, saying he believes the restaurant’s operator is running offseason hours.

A phone number listed for the restaurant isn’t in service.

The restaurant had been closed for several years when it was reopened in January 2015 by John LaRock, who worked there in the ’70s. LaRock leases the property from DeSantis Enterprises of nearby Queensbury.

DeSantis’ father opened the restaurant in 1953.

A HoJo’s restaurant in Lake Placid closed in early 2015 and one in Bangor, Maine, closed in September.

CELTICS-UNIFORM AD

Celtics, reach deal to put GE logo on uniform

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics will take to the parquet court next season wearing a General Electric Co. logo on their uniforms.

The team said Wednesday it has a three-year deal that makes the company its exclusive data analytics partner. The agreement calls for a GE patch — in green and white, not the traditional GE blue — on jerseys above the player’s left breast.

The Celtics are the third NBA team to announce a deal to wear a sponsor’s patch on its jersey since the league gave the go-ahead. The Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings also have deals that were worth a reported $5 million apiece.

Financial terms of the Celtics deal were not announced.

GE moved its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston last summer.

WOODS-EQUIPMENT

Woods signs equipment deal with TaylorMade

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has added another equipment endorsement deal by signing with TaylorMade on Wednesday to play everything except the golf ball and the putter.

Woods was open to shop around when Nike decided last year to get out of the hard equipment business. Woods still has a deal with Nike to wear its shoes and apparel.

The multiyear deal with TaylorMade means he will use the company’s driver, fairway metals, irons and wedges. He still had his Nike irons and wedges at Torrey Pines on Wednesday. TaylorMade is working on a special iron for him.

Woods previously signed a deal with Bridgestone to use its golf ball.

He has gone back to his Scotty Cameron putter that he used most of his career, including 13 of his 14 majors.