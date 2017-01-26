Update on the latest in sports:

NBA-SCHEDULE

James talks to team, Cavs lose anyway

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors returned to their winning ways on Wednesday, but the Cleveland Cavaliers continued their slump.

Kevin Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ eighth win in nine games, 113-103 at Charlotte. Stephen (STEH’-fehn) Curry had 28 points on six 3-pointers for the Warriors, who were coming off a three-point loss to Miami on Monday.

Advertisement

Golden State trailed by five before scoring 38 points in the final period.

Klay Thompson finished with 19 points and Draymond Green added 13 as the Warriors improved to an NBA-best 39-7.

The Cavaliers lost for the sixth time in eight games as DeMarcus Cousins finished with a game-high 28 for the Sacramento Kings in a 116-112 overtime win at Cleveland. Darren Collision added 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting, while Arron Afflalo (aff-LAH’-loh) went 4-for-6 from 3-point range in scoring 14 points. Afflalo hit a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in OT.

LeBron James had 24 points and 11 assists for the defending NBA champs, whose lead in the Eastern Conference remains three games over Toronto. The Cavs also wasted Kevin Love’s 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Cleveland’s latest loss came hours after James patched things up with his teammates and GM David Griffin following his criticism of the Cavs on Monday. Griffin said he appreciated the meeting, which came after James questioned the organization’s commitment to winning a second championship. James insisted he wasn’t criticizing Griffin or any teammates but reiterated that the club needs to add a playmaker.

Checking out the rest of the NBA:

— Russell Westbrook recorded his 23rd triple-double of the season by producing 27 points, 21 boards and 10 assists in Oklahoma City’s 114-105 win at New Orleans. Steven Adams finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, while teammate Enes Kanter added 17 points and 11 boards.

— Boston’s three-game losing streak is over after Isaiah Thomas contributed 38 points and nine assists in a 120-109 downing of Houston. Jae Crowder had 23 points as the Celtics improved to 27-18 and climbed within a half-game of the Atlantic Division-leading Raptors. James Harden finished with 30 points and 12 assists in the Rockets’ sixth loss in nine games.

— The 76ers scored a season-high 72 points in the first half and won for the fifth time in six games. 114-109 at Milwaukee. Gerald Henderson had a team-high 20 points, while Ersan Ilysova and Dario Saric each had 17 to help the Philadelphia win its second straight game without leading scorer Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’).

— Toronto absorbed its fifth consecutive loss as Marc Gasol (gah-SAHL’) provided a career-high 42 points and Zach Randolph added 16 to lead Memphis past the Raptors, 101-99. Toronto tied it at 99 with a 12-0 run before Gasol drained a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left.

— Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and the Atlanta Hawks closed on a 19-4 run to beat the Bulls, 119-114 in Chicago. Tim Hardaway Jr. nailed four of the Hawks’ 17 3-points and finished with 17 points in their seventh straight win over the Bulls.

— Harrison Barnes dropped in 23 points and Seth Curry added 20 in the Mavericks’ fifth win in seven games, 103-95 over the Knicks in Dallas. Carmelo Anthony had 30 points in the Knicks’ 14th loss in 18 games.

— Dion Waiters scored 14 of his 24 points while Miami was erasing an 18-point, fourth-quarter deficit in a 109-106 victory at Brooklyn. Wayne Ellington chipped in 22 points for the Heat, who won their fifth in a row and sent the Nets to their 14th loss in 15 games.

— Portland beat the Lakers for the 11th straight time in regular season play as Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each scored 24 points in the Trail Blazers’ 105-98 triumph over Los Angeles. The game was tied at 94 until McCollum hit a 3-pointer and a reverse layup to put the Blazers up by five with 2:40 left.

NBA-CELTICS-GE

Celtics, GE team up

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics have reached a three-year agreement with General Electric that includes displaying the company’s logo on their uniforms. The patch will appear above each player’s left breast and will be in the team’s green and white colors instead of the traditional GE blue.

The Celtics are the third NBA team to announce a deal to wear a sponsor’s patch on its jersey, following the 76ers and Kings.

Financial terms of the Celtics deal were not revealed.

TOP 25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Georgia Tech pulls off stunner

UNDATED (AP) — The No. 6 and No. 8 teams in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll tasted defeat on Wednesday, one night after three of the top four schools came away with losses.

Josh Okogie poured in 35 points and Georgia Tech pulled off its second home upset of a top 10 opponent this season by ripping sixth-ranked Florida State, 78-56. Ben Lammers had 18 points for the Yellow Jackets, who beat previous-No. 9 North Carolina on New Year’s Eve.

The Seminoles never trailed by fewer than 18 points in the second half after entering the game with an 18-2 record. FSU fell to 6-2 in the ACC.

Southern California won a turf war with UCLA as Shaqquan Aaron scored a career-high 23 points and Elijah Stewart added 15 in the Trojans’ 84-76 win over the eighth-ranked Bruins. USC matched a season high by hitting 14 3-pointers and beat UCLA for the fourth straight time to improve to 18-4.

Isaac Hamilton’s 20 points led the 19-3 Bruins.

In other top-25 finals:

— Fifth-ranked Baylor barely avoided the upset trend as Jonathan Motley shot 15-for-16 from the line while scoring 25 points in a 65-61 win against Texas Tech. The Bears improved to 19-1 despite setting season lows of 17 field goals and 35 percent shooting.

— Eleventh-ranked Butler managed to earn a 61-54 win against Seton Hall after blowing a 13-point lead in the second half. Kethan Savage had 15 points, 10 rebounds and hit a go-ahead jumper with 4:00 to play to send the Bulldogs to their 18th win in 21 games.

— Unranked Georgetown had dropped six of eight before L.J. Peak scored 20 points and Rodney Pryor added 18 in the Hoyas’ 71-51 pounding of No. 16 Creighton. The Bluejays were held to their lowest scoring output of the season in falling to 0-2 since point guard Maurice Watson Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury.

— Devin Robinson scored a career-high 24 points and 25th-rated Florida set a school record with 19 3-pointers in a 106-71 romp over LSU.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-KANSAS-INVESTIGATION

Police looking into alleged rape at men’s basketball dorm

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas police say they are investigating the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl last month at a dorm housing the men’s basketball team.

Five members of the Jayhawks team are listed as witnesses on the police report, but no charges have been filed and no suspects have been identified. Police said in their release that the athletics department is cooperating and has assisted investigators.

The alleged assault and other related crimes occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. on Dec. 18. The Jayhawks played a game against Davidson in nearby Kansas City the night of Dec. 17.

T25 BASKETBALL-LOUISVILLE

Cardinals lose guard, dispute NCAA findings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville guard Tony Hicks will miss six to eight weeks after breaking his right hand.

It’s the second significant backcourt injury the No. 13 Cardinals have suffered in the past two weeks. Junior point guard Quentin Snider has missed Louisville’s last three games with a hip injury.

Hicks broke the fourth metacarpal while fighting for a loose ball in the Cardinals’ rout at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the school is disputing the NCAA’s allegation that head basketball coach Rick Pitino failed to monitor a former Cardinals staffer accused by an escort of hiring her and others for sex parties with recruits and players. Louisville counters that Pitino “fostered a culture” of compliance and that Andre McGee’s activities couldn’t have been monitored by “reasonable” practices because he intended to avoid detection. Pitino’s separate response rebuts the NCAA’s contention that he failed to see red flags and says he never got indications of McGee’s activities.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Flyers blank New York

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Rangers were unable to gain ground in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division race.

The Blueshirts remain seven points behind the first-place Washington Capitals following a 2-0 loss to the visiting Philadelphia Flyers. Steve Mason stopped 34 shots for his 31st career shutout to help the Flyers improve to 5-9-3 since a 10-game winning streak.

The game was scoreless until Wayne Simmonds and Jakob Voracek (VOHR’-ah-chehk) scored 2:36 apart early in the third period.

The Rangers ended a three-game winning streak and failed to score on their three power-play chances, leaving them 0-for-14 with the man advantage since last Thursday.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

— Auston Matthews leads all NHL rookies with 23 goals after opening the scoring in the first period of Toronto’s 4-0 rout of Detroit. Frederik Andersen collected an assist and turned back 22 shots in his third shutout of the season and ninth of his career to help the Maple Leafs move ahead of Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division.

— Leon Draisaitl (DRY’-sy-tul) notched his 18th and 19th goals of the season to support Cam Talbot in Edmonton’s 4-0 shutout of Anaheim. Talbot handled 26 shots in his fourth shutout of the season, pushing the Oilers within two points of the Pacific Division-leading Sharks and keeping the Ducks one point back.

— Sven Baertschi’s (BEHR’-cheez) second goal of the night broke a 2-2 tie midway through the third period of Vancouver’s 3-2 verdict over Colorado. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots as the Canucks won for the third time in four contests.

OLYMPICS-BOLT-MEDAL STRIPPED

Bolt loses Olympic gold

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Usain (yoo-SAYN’) Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter.

The IOC says Carter tested positive for a banned stimulant in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4×100-meter relay team, which also included Michael Frater and Asafa (ah-SAH’-fah) Powell.

The relay title in Beijing completed the first of Bolt’s three gold medal sweeps in the 100, 200 and relay at three straight Olympics.

NFL-DOLPHINS-MOORE

NFL says Dolphins didn’t follow concussion protocol with Moore

MIAMI (AP) — The NFL says its concussion protocol wasn’t strictly followed when Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore was treated for a hit to the chin and mouth in an AFC wild-card playoff game.

An NFL investigation concluded Moore was bleeding from the mouth and was allowed to return to the game too quickly against Pittsburgh.

MLB-NEWS

Red Sox agree with Pomeranz

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have avoided salary arbitration with Drew Pomeranz by working out a one-year, $4.45 million contract with the All-Star lefty. Pomeranz was seeking $5.7 million and the Red Sox offered $3.6 million after he went 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA in 170 2/3 innings for Boston and the Padres last season.

In other baseball:

— Austin Jackson has accepted a minor league contract with the Indians after missing most of last season due to surgery on his right shoulder. He is a lifetime .272 hitter with 971 hits, 182 doubles and 314 RBIs in 914 games since breaking into the majors with the 2010 Tigers.

— A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Rockies. Holland will be making a comeback after missing last season following Tommy John surgery. The right-hander had 125 saves over his last three seasons, including 32 in 2015.

— The Phillies have agreed to a minor league contract with Ryan Hanigan and invited the catcher to major league spring training. Hanigan has a .250 career average with 28 homers and 202 RBIs in 647 games.

— The Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Athletics for minor league infielder Jordan Tarsovich. Oakland also agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million pact with infielder Adam Rosales.

TENNIS-AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Sister act at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It will be an all-Williams final at the Australian Open.

Second seed Serena Williams cruised into the final with a 6-2, 6-1 dismantling of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (loo-CHEECH’ bah-ROH’-nee). Williams broke serve five times and wrapped up the match in just 50 minutes.

The six-time Australian Open champion is in line for her 23rd Grand Slam title, a record in the Open era.

Venus Williams also advanced at Melbourne, 14 years after losing to Serena in her last Australian Open final. The 36-year-old Williams dropped a first-set tiebreaker before completing a 6-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over fellow American Coco Vandeweghe (VAN’-deh-way). Williams broke serve twice in taking a 4-1 lead in the second set, rallying after Vandeweghe took the tiebreak, 7-3.

Venus is in a Grand Slam final for the first time since 2009.

Swiss pride will be at stake when Roger Federer takes on fellow countryman Stan Wawrinka (vah-VRINK’-ah) for a spot in the men’s final. Federer enjoys an 18-3 advantage in their head-to-head history.

NASCAR-EDWARDS-SENATE

Edwards could run for Senate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Politics may be in Carl Edwards’ future now that his NASCAR driving days are over.

Edwards told The Associated Press that he would consider a challenge to Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill next year, although he added that he has no plans at the moment to enter the race. His comments come two weeks after he ended his racing career.

Columbia College political science professor Terry Smith speculated in a piece for KBIA’s Talking Politics that Edwards will challenge the Democratic two-term senator next year.

SPORTS MEDIA-MUSBURGER

Musburger leaving sportscasting

NEW YORK (AP) — Brent Musburger is ending his sportscasting career at ESPN to get in the sports handicapping business.

The 77-year old will bow out after calling the Jan. 31 basketball game between Kentucky and Georgia.

Musburger came to prominence as part of CBS’s NFL Today program in the 1980’s before he was let go by the network in what was considered a salary dump.