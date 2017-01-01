Sports Listen

Upshaw hits 4 3s, scores 24 as Middle Tennessee beats UAB

By The Associated Press January 1, 2017 8:53 pm
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Reggie Upshaw made four 3-pointers and finished with 34 points, both career highs, and Middle Tennessee never trailed in its 60-49 win over UAB on Sunday night.

Upshaw made 11 of 16 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. JaCorey Williams added 10 points and seven boards for Middle Tennessee (11-3, 1-0 Conference USA), which snapped a five game skid against the Blazers.

Upshaw scored five straight points to cap a 10-1 run to open the game. Dirk Williams hit a 3 that pulled UAB (7-7, 0-1) within two with eight minutes left in the half, but the Blue Raiders scored 16 of the next 21 to take a 33-20 lead into the break and led by double figures throughout the second half. Upshaw scored 10, including two 3-pointers, during that decisive stretch.

Tosin Mehinti led the Blazers with 11 points. It was UAB’s lowest scoring output since a 56-47 loss to Florida on Nov. 27, 2014.

Sports News
The Associated Press

