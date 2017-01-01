Upshaw hits 4 3s, scores 24 as Middle Tennessee beats UAB

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Reggie Upshaw made four 3-pointers and finished with 34 points, both career highs, and Middle Tennessee never trailed in its 60-49 win over UAB on Sunday night.
Upshaw made 11 of 16 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. JaCorey Williams added 10 points and seven boards for Middle Tennessee (11-3, 1-0 Conference USA), which snapped a five game skid against the Blazers.
Upshaw scored five straight points to cap a 10-1 run to open the game. Dirk Williams hit a 3 that pulled UAB (7-7, 0-1) within two with eight minutes left in the half, but the Blue Raiders scored 16 of the next 21 to take a 33-20 lead into the break and led by double figures throughout the second half. Upshaw scored 10, including two 3-pointers, during that decisive stretch.
See who is being considered for the incoming administration on our Tracking the Transition page.
Tosin Mehinti led the Blazers with 11 points. It was UAB’s lowest scoring output since a 56-47 loss to Florida on Nov. 27, 2014.