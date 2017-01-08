US skier Mikaela Shiffrin leads WCup slalom after 1st run

MARIBOR, Slovenia (AP) — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin led a women’s World Cup slalom after the opening leg Sunday, five days after the American had failed to a finish a slalom run for the first time in four years.

Shiffrin built a 0.17-second lead over Wendy Holdener of Switzerland, with Frida Hansdotter of Sweden 0.38 back in third.

Veronika Velez Zuzulova, who won Tuesday’s race in Zagreb where Shiffrin went out, led by 0.08 seconds at the second split time before the Slovak straddled a gate and did not finish.

In one of her rare slalom starts, defending overall champion Lara Gut finished 4.27 behind Shiffrin and failed to qualify for the second run. The Swiss skier was preparing for a combined event next week, which includes a slalom run.