US tops Russia 4-3 in world junior hockey semifinal shootout

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 6:16 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Troy Terry scored on all three of his shootout attempts, the last in the seventh round to give the United States a 4-3 victory over Russia on Wednesday in the world junior hockey semifinals.

Canada faced Sweden later Wednesday in the other semifinal.

Terry scored the winner right after Russia’s Alexander Polunin hit the crossbar. The University of Denver forward beat Ilya Samsonov through the legs for the third time.

Boston College’s Colin White scored twice and Wisconsin’s Luke Kunin added a goal in regulation for the Americans. Tyler Parsons stopped 33 shots. Parsons plays for London in the Ontario Hockey League.

Denis Guryanov had two goals for Russia, Kirill Kaprizov also scored, and Samsonov made 40 saves.

Sports News
The Associated Press

