Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionDoDFCCMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US water polo coaches…

US water polo coaches return for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

By JAY COHEN January 24, 2017 9:29 am
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. water polo coaches Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic are staying on for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Krikorian directed the women’s team to a dominant performance last summer in Rio de Janeiro, rolling to its second straight gold medal. The U.S. closed last year’s schedule with 22 straight wins, taking its six games at the Olympics by a combined score of 73-32.

Krikorian’s brother, Blake, died unexpectedly before the start of the Rio Games. The coach said after the gold-medal win he wasn’t sure he would return for Tokyo. After taking some time off, he tells The Associated Press he is still learning and wants to do it again.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

Udovicic coached the U.S. men to a 10th-place showing last summer, but they were one of the youngest teams in Brazil.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » US water polo coaches…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy firefighter training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1913: Supreme Court declares income tax constitutional

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended