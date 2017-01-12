Sports Listen

USA Hockey executive director Dave Ogrean retires

By The Associated Press January 12, 2017 2:24 pm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Hockey executive director Dave Ogrean will retire in August after two separate stints on the job that included 28 gold medals in international competition.

Ogrean, who also serves on the board of the U.S. Olympic Committee, oversaw USA Hockey from 1993-1999 and since 2005 as it established the National Team Development Program and the number of hockey players in the country more than doubled. He will stay on the job until Aug. 1.

President Jim Smith announced Ogrean’s retirement Thursday, citing his “extraordinary impact on advancing our organization and growing the sport.”

Ogrean started with USA Hockey as director of public relations in 1979-80.

Sports News
