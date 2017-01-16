USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Kansas (23)
|16-1
|785
|2
|2. Villanova (4)
|17-1
|759
|3
|3. UCLA (2)
|18-1
|725
|4
|4. Gonzaga (3)
|17-0
|718
|5
|5. Kentucky
|15-2
|655
|6
|6. Baylor
|16-1
|641
|1
|7. Creighton
|17-1
|590
|8
|8. West Virginia
|15-2
|563
|9
|9. North Carolina
|16-3
|480
|12
|10. Oregon
|16-2
|467
|11
|11. Louisville
|15-3
|444
|15
|12. Florida State
|16-2
|393
|10
|13. Arizona
|16-2
|385
|16
|14. Butler
|15-3
|381
|13
|15. Notre Dame
|16-2
|372
|20
|16. Virginia
|13-3
|338
|18
|17. Wisconsin
|14-3
|322
|17
|18. Duke
|14-4
|301
|7
|19. Xavier
|13-4
|214
|14
|20. Cincinnati
|15-2
|206
|22
|21. Florida
|14-3
|187
|23
|22. Purdue
|14-4
|133
|19
|23. Saint Mary’s
|15-2
|115
|21
|24. South Carolina
|14-3
|79
|—
|25. Maryland
|16-2
|30
|—
Others receiving votes: Northwestern 20, UNC-Wilmington 17, Southern Cal 17, California 16, Indiana 14, TCU 10, Miami 5, Middle Tennessee 4, New Mexico State 4, SMU 3, Nevada 2, Utah 2, Illinois State 1, Kansas State 1, Minnesota 1.