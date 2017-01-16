USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 15, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Kansas (23) 16-1 785 2 2. Villanova (4) 17-1 759 3 3. UCLA (2) 18-1 725 4 4. Gonzaga (3) 17-0 718 5 5. Kentucky 15-2 655 6 6. Baylor 16-1 641 1 7. Creighton 17-1 590 8 8. West Virginia 15-2 563 9 9. North Carolina 16-3 480 12 10. Oregon 16-2 467 11 11. Louisville 15-3 444 15 12. Florida State 16-2 393 10 13. Arizona 16-2 385 16 14. Butler 15-3 381 13 15. Notre Dame 16-2 372 20 16. Virginia 13-3 338 18 17. Wisconsin 14-3 322 17 18. Duke 14-4 301 7 19. Xavier 13-4 214 14 20. Cincinnati 15-2 206 22 21. Florida 14-3 187 23 22. Purdue 14-4 133 19 23. Saint Mary’s 15-2 115 21 24. South Carolina 14-3 79 — 25. Maryland 16-2 30 —

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 20, UNC-Wilmington 17, Southern Cal 17, California 16, Indiana 14, TCU 10, Miami 5, Middle Tennessee 4, New Mexico State 4, SMU 3, Nevada 2, Utah 2, Illinois State 1, Kansas State 1, Minnesota 1.