USC upsets No. 8 UCLA 84-76 behind 14 3-pointers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaqquan Aaron scored a career-high 23 points, and Southern California matched its season best with 14 3-pointers in an 84-76 upset of No. 8 UCLA on Wednesday night.

Elijah Stewart added 15 points for the Trojans (18-4, 5-4 Pac-12). They beat their crosstown rival for the fourth straight time, having swept all three meetings last season including in the conference tournament.

Isaac Hamilton scored 20 points and Lonzo Ball had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (19-3, 6-3), who have lost two in a row for the first time this season. They were beaten 96-85 by then-No. 7 Arizona at home last week.

The Bruins became the fifth team in the Top Ten to lose in the last two days. No. 1 Villanova, No. 2 Kansas and No. 4 Kentucky lost Tuesday while No. 6 Florida State and UCLA lost Wednesday.

Ball committed seven of UCLA’s 17 turnovers, one off its season high.

Aaron, in his first season after transferring from Louisville, and Stewart had four 3-pointers apiece for USC. The Bruins were just 6 of 20 from long-range.

After trailing by 15 points early in the second half, UCLA rallied to get within four twice.

The first time, USC answered with consecutive 3-pointers by Aaron and Jordan McLaughlin. After Aaron Holiday’s three-point play drew the Bruins to 66-62, the Trojans responded with power.

Stewart dunked one-handed when De’Anthony Melton’s jumper hit the rim and Chimezie Metu stormed through the lane for a two-handed jam and the foul. He made the free throw, Melton hit the Trojans’ 14th 3-pointer — matching their total in a win over Arizona State last weekend — and Metu made two free throws to push their lead to 76-65.

UCLA was held well under its scoring average of 93.0 points. Holiday finished with 15 points.

The Bruins outscored USC 20-10 to start the game with Thomas Welsh scoring 10 points.

Melton hit a 3-pointer that launched a 40-18 run by the Trojans over the rest of the half. They made six more 3-pointers, and Metu dunked three times while Melton capped a fast break with a jam.

The Bruins repeatedly lost the ball on tipped passes in the paint, leading to 13 turnovers in the half, including five by Ball.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: With three of the top four ranked teams losing this week, the Bruins blew a chance to move up with the loss.

USC: The Trojans play five of their final nine regular-season games on the road, including a rematch with UCLA on Feb. 18.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Visits Washington State on Feb. 1, followed by Washington three days later to complete a stretch of three straight road games.

USC: Visits Washington on Feb. 1.

