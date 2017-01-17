Sports Listen

USC’s Adoree Jackson announces plan to enter NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 3:34 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California cornerback Adoree Jackson has decided to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

He made the announcement Monday.

Jackson excelled as a cornerback, a kick returner and an occasional receiver and ball carrier for the Trojans during his three-year career. He also is an elite long jumper who attempted to qualify for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

A three-year starter at cornerback, Jackson won the Jim Thorpe Award last season as the nation’s top defensive back. He also was selected the Pac-12’s defensive player of the year.

Jackson returned four kickoffs and four punts for touchdowns at USC. He finished his junior year as a key contributor to the Trojans’ Rose Bowl-winning team.

USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and offensive guard Damien Mama already declared for the draft.

