Utah beats Colorado 76-60 in Pac-12 opener

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lorenzo Bonam scored 15 points while David Collette and Kyle Kuzma added 14 points apiece to help Utah open Pac-12 play with a 76-60 victory over Colorado on Sunday.

The Utes beat their league rival for the sixth straight time behind strong defensive play and hot shooting in the second half. Utah (10-3) shot 18 of 31 (58.1 percent) from the field after halftime.

Derrick White scored 15 points and George King added 11 to lead Colorado, which could not overcome 15 turnovers. Utah scored 20 points off those turnovers, sending the Buffaloes to their second loss in the state of Utah this season.

Colorado (10-4) also lost to BYU 79-71 in December.

The Utes committed three turnovers in the first 2 ½ minutes and the Buffaloes sprinted out to a 10-2 lead when Derrick White turned one Utah turnover into a layup and Xavier Johnson turned another into a dunk on back-to-back possessions.