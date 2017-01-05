Sports Listen

Trending:

TSPCongressDoDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story Can 2 rookies lead Dallas back to the top?
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Utah left tackle Garett…

Utah left tackle Garett Bolles declares for NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 2:03 pm
Share

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah left tackle Garett Bolles says he will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

He announced his plans through Twitter on Wednesday night.

Bolles transferred to Utah from Snow College for the 2016 season. He started all 13 games and was named first-team All-Pac-12.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle helped the Utes finish with the No. 32 rushing offense in the nation even though Utah’s running back group was ravaged by injuries. He finished the season as one of the most punishing run blockers in the conference.

Advertisement

Bolles tweeted that “playing in the NFL has been one of my ultimate goals and I believe it’s time to pursue it and provide for my family.”

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Utah left tackle Garett…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Armed Forces full honor review

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1972: Nixon launches space shuttle program

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story Can 2 rookies lead Dallas back to the top?