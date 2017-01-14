Sports Listen

Trending:

DoDVeterans AffairsHUDTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Seattle’s Shead leaves with knee injury
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UTSA holds FIU scoreless…

UTSA holds FIU scoreless for final 3:52, wins 57-55

By The Associated Press January 14, 2017 6:21 pm
Share

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jeff Beverly had 17 points and seven rebounds, and UT San Antonio held Florida International scoreless in the final 3:52 for a 57-55 victory on Saturday.

FIU went on a 13-2 run to take a 55-52 lead but the Golden Panthers didn’t score again. Byron Frohnen drove to the basket and made a layup to pull to 55-54 and the freshman hit two free throws for a 56-55 lead with 40.1 seconds to go.

UTSA came up with a stop and Nick Allen made 1 of 2 free throws with 17 seconds left. After FIU called timeout with nine seconds to go, UTSA made another stop.

Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund

Frohnen finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for UTSA (9-9, 4-1 Conference USA) and Giovanni De Nicolao scored 12.

Advertisement

UTSA was up by 10 points at halftime, 34-24. Beverly had 11 points in the frame as each team shot below 33 percent but UTSA hit 11 of 13 free-throw attempts compared to FIU’s three attempts.

Elmo Stephen scored 21 points, with four 3-pointers, for FIU (4-14, 0-5). Michael Kessens had 17 points and nine rebounds and Eric Nottage scored 13.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » UTSA holds FIU scoreless…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1966: LBJ appoints first African-American Cabinet member

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Sports News

Previous Story The Latest: Seattle’s Shead leaves with knee injury