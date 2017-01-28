Sports Listen

Vanderbilt routs Iowa State 84-78 in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By TERESA M. WALKER January 28, 2017 6:03 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Kornet scored 21 points, and Vanderbilt stopped a skid by holding off Iowa State 84-78 Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Commodores (10-11) came in having lost five of their last six in the Southeastern Conference. The one win was an upset at then-No. 19 Florida a week ago only to blow a 15-point lead in a loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night.

It didn’t look good in the first half as Iowa State (13-7) jumped out to an 11-point lead.

The Commodores tied it at 33 going into halftime, and then they controlled the second half leading by as much as 15 in pulling out a much-needed win.

Nolan Cressler added 20 points, Jeff Roberson had 16 and Matthew Fisher-Davis 14 before fouling out.

Monte Morris led Iowa State with 25 points before fouling out.

Sports News
