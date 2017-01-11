Sports Listen

Vasseur leaves role as Renault’s team principal in F1

By master January 11, 2017 5:42 am
ENSTONE, England (AP) — Frederic Vasseur has left his role as team principal of Renault after one season with the Formula One team.

Renault made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the decision was by mutual consent.

In a statement, the British-based team says “both parties remain committed to maintaining the good working relationship they have enjoyed and expect this to take a new form sometime in the future.”

Renault was ninth in the constructors’ standings in 2016 with drivers Jolyon Palmer and Kevin Magnussen.

Sports News
