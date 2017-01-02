Sports Listen

Virginia Tech Evans and WR Ford declare for NFL draft

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 7:36 pm
Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans and receiver Isaiah Ford are giving up their final seasons of eligibility to enter the NFL draft.

The star Hokies each posted their decisions on their Twitter accounts Monday.

Evans is a junior college transfer who played one season in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The 6-foot-3, 238-pound junior passed for 3,546 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran for 846 yards and 12 scores. He also threw eight interceptions.

Ford has been a three-year starter for the Hokies. He leaves as the school’s career leader in receptions (210), yards receiving (2,967) and touchdown catches (24). On Friday, receiver/tight end Bucky Hodges also announced he will enter the draft early.

Sports News
