Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeDoDSalary CompressionDHSMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vonn avoids more serious…

Vonn avoids more serious injury in downhill training crash

By ANDREW DAMPF January 27, 2017 6:34 am
Share

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has avoided more serious injury after falling during World Cup downhill training.

The American, who returned this month from nearly a year out with knee and arm injuries, lost control on a tricky left turn on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course Friday and hit the safety netting.

After pausing to collect herself, Vonn skied down to the finish area.

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

Vonn says “I just caught a lot of air off this jump between the turns and I landed and hit another bump and just went in the fences in a little bit. But I’m fine.”

Advertisement

Vonn added that her right arm — the same one she broke in a training crash in Copper Mountain, Colorado, in November — “might be a little sore tomorrow.”

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Vonn avoids more serious…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1998: Clinton publicly denies affair allegations

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended