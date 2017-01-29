Vucevic helps Magic edge Raptors 114-113 in Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 10 rebounds, D.J. Augustin added 21 points off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 114-113 on Sunday night.

Vucevic, who also had five assists, keyed a late-second quarter surge that saw the Magic (19-30) close the first half on a 21-2 run to take the lead for good in snapping a three-game losing streak.

It was just Orlando’s second win in the past 16 games against Toronto.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 33 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Fellow All-Star DeMar DeRozan, Toronto’s leading scorer, returned to the lineup after missing three games with a sprained right ankle and had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

It was Toronto’s sixth loss in the past seven games.