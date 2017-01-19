Sports Listen

W. Carolina outlasts The Citadel 100-95, Pughsley scores 28

By The Associated Press January 19, 2017 10:04 pm
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Elijah Pughsley scored a career-high 28 points, Haboubacar Mutombo a career-best 22 and Devin Peterson added 20 with 10 rebounds and Western Carolina outlasted The Citadel 100-95 to earn its first Southern Conference win of the season on Thursday night.

Freshman Preston Parks led The Citadel (9-12, 2-6) with 28 points while Zane Najdawi and Leandro Allende each scored 23, a season best for Allende.

Najdawi converted a 3-point play with a minute left that pulled The Citadel within one, 93-92, but Pughsley dropped in a 3-pointer on the next possession and then he and Peterson combined for four straight free throws in the last 22 seconds to seal the win.

The Citadel had three whacks at 3-pointers in the last six seconds, but couldn’t get one to drop. The Bulldogs held a 37-29 rebounding edge, Najdawi leading with 15.

Western Carolina (6-13, 1-5) shot 58 percent from the field (33 of 57) and overcame 15 3-pointers made by The Citadel.

Sports News
